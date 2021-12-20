Here are 4 tips to reduce your factory’s carbon footprint

The environmental impact of factories is well known. To reduce the planet’s overall carbon footprint, companies might make their manufacturing process more eco-friendly. See how you can start making positive changes to your factory today by following the four action steps listed below!

Perform regular energy audits

Businesses use energy to some degree. This is whether it is lighting and running their premises or powering their machinery, but there are ways to minimize how much energy you consume by regularly conducting energy audits. Although electricity is key to a manufacturing business’s operation and is essential to the creation of the goods we use every day. However, with global efforts to manage energy in place, we must all work towards reducing energy consumption, in order to save our planet.

You can use this audit to collect information about how much energy is used from each workplace zone, or even a specific item of equipment, so that you can create an action plan for becoming more energy-efficient. Depending on your preference, this can be done by you, or by third-party auditors who will be able to summarize any changes that need to be made and how they are to be implemented.

Eliminate waste and obsolescence

Reducing the amount of waste generated by a business also reduces the business’s climate footprint. No matter how large the company or how much waste they produce, all companies produce waste. If employees are motivated to adopt an eco-entrepreneur mindset, they can come up with a number of viable solutions based on the organization’s facilities and core business.

When companies used traditional communication methods, they had to use a lot of paper, inks, and paper waste to communicate. Companies benefit from the emergence of digital communication, which allows them to communicate more effectively through methods such as video messages, employee apps, and phone calls. It allows them to interact more effectively and quickly. The workplace can also be made more energy-efficient through the use of technology.

Taking steps to reduce pollution

It is helpful to have a cooling tower as it can help prevent pollution. Cooling towers use a technique called evaporative cooling, which evaporates tiny droplets of pure water without causing any harm. Nevertheless, some liquid droplets emit chemicals, which can negatively impact the environment and create pollution once again.

The maintenance of cooling towers can cause pollution as well. Traditionally, chemicals are used to treat water. Some examples are biocides for fighting algae, biofilm, legionella, and bacteria, corrosion inhibitors to prevent or fight corrosion, or scale inhibitors to fight lime deposits.

We can see how even cooling as a support system of production can damage our planet so easily. Therefore, what can we do to reduce pollution in order to compensate? In the cooling and cleaning process, WATER is the central source. The quality of the water is crucial to minimizing detrimental effects such as limescale, rust, algae, biofilm, and corrosion inhibitors. By getting a chemical-free cooling tower water treatment, these issues can be avoided, and you can also improve the cooling tower’s performance and reduce water consumption. Additionally, this treatment applies to the cooling circuit as well as equipment that consumes water. Thus, proper water treatment can reduce pollution and maintenance costs.

Choose eco-friendly partners

In most businesses, sourcing raw materials and parts involves interacting with other firms, and the manufacturing industry is no exception. A key way to make your firm more environmentally friendly is to work with environmentally-responsible partners, whether your firm partners with a packaging company or buys machinery and equipment from other suppliers.

Even though it can cause a reshuffle in operations, this is sure to be one of the most influential steps you can take towards becoming an eco-conscious company. As a long-term consideration, it can help you to create an eco-friendly production line, as well as give you an eco-friendliness reputation.