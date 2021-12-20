Cracking Digital Games to Get You in the Mood for Christmas

Playing video games at Christmas is a rite of passage. Whether you need time away from the family or want to get to grips with your presents, the festive period is the time to do it. After all, video game and console sales are extremely seasonal, with November and December being the peak months. In 2019, for example, the figure almost reached $3 billion.

All you need now are some titles to get you into the yuletide spirit. But because there are so many around, it’s tough to choose correctly. If you’re searching for inspiration, you can’t go wrong with the following.

Dead Rising 4

Dead Rising 4 is like the Die Hard of the gaming world. Technically, it’s not a Christmas game, but it’s probably the most Christmassy non-Christmas release you’ll ever come across. Zombies and the Undead are at the heart of Dead Rising 4, a lot like a heist gone wrong is the premise of Die Hard.

However, it takes place against the backdrop of the impending Christmas period, with protagonist Frank West going back to the city of Willamette to understand the outbreak of the pandemic. As a result, Christmas is everywhere, from the graphics that are adorned in tinsel to the festive lights and the snow on the ground. The activities aren’t traditional by any means, yet dressing up as Santa and shooting into a crowd of zombies is strangely cathartic!

Saints Row IV: How the Saints Save Christmas

Think of this game as an outrageously fun experience that is well aware of its corny nature. The thing, Saints Row IV: How the Saints Save Christmas doesn’t care if it’s bold and over the top. In fact, the game embraces the cheesiness to offer a storyline you haven’t seen before. This is the tale of how an evil ‘Santa Claws’ has taken over the world.

As you will have guessed, it’s your job, using the main characters as your vehicles, to undo the havoc wreaked by Mr. Claws and unseat a ruthless dictator. To do that, you must take on all-comers, including the ruthless gingerbread men that love to cause pain. If you can do this while wearing Christmas-themed attire and belting out classic songs, you will save Christmas.

Christmas Carol Megaways

The thing about video games is, they can get boring after a while, especially if you’ve been playing them all year. What you need is a break from your routine. What you need are digital games from different online vendors, such as online casinos. The libraries aren’t as traditional, and that’s what sets them apart at this time of year! Christmas Carol Megaways is an excellent example since it’s a slot game with over 200704 ways to win. Nothing is guaranteed, but the more paylines at your disposal, the better your odds. Plus, this online game combines the excitement of slots with a classical Christmas theme as three ghosts visit you, just like they did Ebeneezer Scrooge.

Secrets of Christmas from NetEnt is another high-quality offering to get you into the festive spirit as it includes Santa himself and special Christmas gifts, from free spins to cash prizes. The rewards are important because they add another element to the gameplay by making gaming more than recreation. When you have the option to play for real money, the user experience is heightened, which is why you should make sure you know the best real money online casinos and operators around. That way, you can register and start playing and hopefully add a few extra presents to your stash.

Duke Nukem: Nuclear Winter

Duke Nukem: Nuclear Winter is an expansion pack for Duke Nukem 3D. Therefore, you’ll need the original to access the Christmas-themed accessory. Once you load it up, you’ll find that St Nicholas has been kidnapped by aliens and brainwashed to stop Christmas. To help, the aliens have called on the Feminist Elven Militia.

Thankfully, Duke Nukem will head to the North Pole and deal with Santa’s captors before it’s too late. Gamers face off against old enemies that have been repurposed with a yuletide design, while new foes such as elves Grunt and Groan and Flying Frosty try to stop you in your tracks. Watch out for Frosty’s Freezethrower projectiles!

With Christmas around the corner, these Christmas-fueled digital games are crackers that will get you through the holidays.