Texas Comptroller Visits Sysco for Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains Edition

On the Southeast Texas stop of his Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains Edition, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today toured Sysco, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and non-food products to restaurants, health care and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers around the world.

“Industry leaders like Sysco understand that food is an essential commodity requiring a sophisticated and resilient supply chain,” Hegar said. “Through its strong supplier partnerships and supply chain expertise, Sysco has developed consistently innovative approaches to support its customers. As a recent example, the company has announced plans to establish its first-ever driver academy, which will increase long-term capabilities to internally source future drivers. Sysco has also leveraged its supply chain expertise to support communities where it operates, donating over 50 million meals globally since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Sysco operates 343 distributions worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. It has more than 6,000 employees in Texas. In fiscal 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Sysco was recently recognized by Texan by Nature as a top 20 honoree for conservation and sustainability efforts.

Sysco is part of a food supply chain in Texas that contributes $85.6 billion annually to the state’s gross domestic product. The food supply chain generally includes agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade (distributors), retail trade and restaurants. The food-related sectors of these industries employ 1.5 million Texans and provide $40.5 billion in annual wages.

During his latest Good for Texas Tour, Hegar is sharing the results of a new Comptroller’s office study detailing the vital role supply chains play in enhancing production efficiencies and reducing costs for producers and consumers. The study also examines the risks to supply chains and how businesses and the federal government are responding to those risks.