Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You.
The Grammar of Creation: What is Nature Speaking to Us? (And Are We Listening?)
Sunday, January 30, 6 p.m. central, online
In January, join Sr. Damien Marie Savino, Dean of Science & Sustainability at Aquinas College and a Franciscan Sister of the Eucharist with a Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering, as she reflects on the ancient notion of the “grammar of creation” in light of contemporary ecological challenges. In many ways today, creation is “groaning, waiting to be made known” (Romans 8), waiting for humans to hear its cry. Sister Damien Marie will share her “reading” of some key messages from the grammar of creation and how they can help us better understand the nature of Planet Earth, in order to heal its wounds. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-grammar-of-creation-what-is-nature-speaking-to-us-are-we-listening-tickets-222689599587. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.