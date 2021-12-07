Red Cross kicks off #LeadLikeClara Campaign

In celebration of the 200th anniversary of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton’s birth, the Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region issues a region-wide challenge to #LeadLikeClara.

Clara Harlowe Barton born in North Oxford, Massachusetts on December 25, 1821, was one of the greatest humanitarians in American history. She founded the Red Cross in 1881 and served as the organization’s first president for 23 years. The final disaster Barton served on was the September 1900 hurricane that devastated Galveston.

Barton, then 78 years old, joined other Red Cross volunteers who traveled to Galveston from Washington, D.C., to offer aid and relief to those left standing amid the rubble from that devastating storm.

In honor of her lifetime of service, the Texas Gulf Coast Region has embarked on the #LeadLikeClara campaign. During December, the region’s Red Cross Disaster Services team plan to make 200 homes safer, provide 200 stockings and holiday cards to veterans, teach 200 people hands-only CPR and provide 200 individuals with home fire financial assistance. Home fires represent a majority of Red Cross disaster responses.

The Texas Gulf Coast Region kicks off the campaign with a drive-thru 200th birthday party for our volunteers. Drive-thru birthday parties will be happening across our region. Join us to learn more about how the public can help and #LeadLikeClara to honor Barton’s legacy of helping others during their most difficult times.

