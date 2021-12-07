Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour Starts Friday

Homeowners and the 2021 Christmas Home Tour Committee are busy with final preparations for the 30th annual Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour. Set for Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11, the tour will feature homes in Sienna, First Colony Sweetwater and Hillcrest Estates in Richmond. Tickets are available online at www.cafb.org and at several Fort Bend locations including the Randalls locations in Pecan Grove and on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. A complete list of ticket locations is available at https://www.cafb.org/events/home-tour-2/home-tour-tickets/ . One $30 ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours, allowing busy guests to see the Tour all at once or visit a few homes each day, depending on their schedule. Tour hours are Friday and Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

There will be refreshments at all the homes – home baked cookies in two houses, appetizers at one courtesy of Dream Dinners Missouri City, and an ice cream cart at another home, courtesy of Southern Ice Cream. In addition, Santa will be at one of the homes for photos and there are designated selfie photo spots at two of the other homes for guests to take their own event photos during the tour to share on their personal social media accounts.

The 8th annual wreath raffle features 19 wreaths that have been donated by area designers and volunteers. View the wreaths online at www.cafb.org . The wreaths will also be featured in homes on the Tour. Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online or at the homes. You decide which wreath you would like to win. Winning tickets will be pulled on Tuesday, December 14 at noon. A ticket bundle is available for $60, which gives you a ticket plus 3 wreath raffle chances. For more information call 281-344-5100.

The Home Tour is a fun event but, most importantly, it is a fundraiser. In fact, the Home Tour is one of Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s largest fundraisers and 94% of the money raised by the tour goes toward programs and services. “By sponsoring or purchasing a Home Tour ticket, you can help us ensure that all child victims of abuse get the therapy and healing services they desperately need,” stated Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford.