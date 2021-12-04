We Should Not Panic But Instead Be Prepared Against Omicron Variant

The world should not panic but instead be prepared and cautious about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO top scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, claimed that the situation is much more different when compared to the previous year, at a conference on Friday, with several online casino sites being browsed on that day.

With reports claiming that the Omicron variant has been discovered in almost 40 countries, it is, however, still unclear if this new variant is more transmissible or able to evade vaccines better.

From data reported earlier by scientists in South Africa, where it was first discovered, it was revealed that Omicron may be able to evade some immunity to Covid-19, but this analysis is not definitive according to experts.

During the NEXT conference, Dr. Swaminathan told the media that the new variant was “highly transmissible”, citing the data collated from South Africa and that it could possibly become the dominant strain worldwide.

“How worried should we be? We need to be prepared and cautious, not panic, because we’re in a different situation to a year ago,” she said.

Mike Ryan, a WHO emergencies director, added to the claim and said that the world had “highly effective vaccines” against Covid-19, and focus should be placed on distributing them widely. He also claimed that there was no evidence to back changing these vaccines to adjust them to the new Omicron variant.

Some countries across the world have implemented travel bans against southern African countries due to the presence of the Omicron variant, which is said to be the most heavily mutated version of coronavirus.

The United States made it mandatory for all international travelers to the country to apply for a Covid test no more than one day before travel. This came right after the officials tightened US travel rules in the wake of the new variant, of which real money slots usa is not pleased about.

Despite the country’s efforts, Omicron was detected in at least six US states which including Hawaii. India also reported its first two cases of the new Omicron variant, with the officials confirming one of them to be a 66-year-old South African national, while the second is a 46-year-old doctor, who had no travel history, in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.

The second wave of Covid seemed to have done a number on the country’s healthcare system back in April and May this year, with several hospitals running out of bed, medicines and oxygens at the time.

This new variant forced its way in just as European countries are trying to stabilize the surge in infections. Earlier this week, Germany announced to the world about its major restrictions against the unvaccinated, and went a bit further to claim that only those vaccinated or who recently recovered from the virus will be permitted in cinemas, shops, restaurants and more.