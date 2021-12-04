Tips To Your Smartphone Avoid Getting Hacked

Smartphones have become part of our lives, these days smartphones don’t get to rest from the average owner as they can be used for work, play, and carrying personal business. But, what if something went wrong with the smartphone, like theft or getting hacked?

A survey carried out in Spain revealed that 55% of people use the same smartphone for a mix of work and personal activity. It also showed that half of the people in the U.S., Japan, and Australia do the same thing, while Germany and the UK were registered at 23% and 31% respectively.

However, these figures have nothing to do with the security implications of these smartphones. And smartphones filled with business and personal are always the target of these security implications. Hackers tend to target phones because they are, most times, left unprotected, which leaves a door open for the hackers to have a chance at stealing your personal information.

How do you protect your smartphones from these unlawful acts? In this article from https://www.kingjohnnie.info/en/, we will be looking at a few things you can do to keep your phone safe from hackers.

By Adding Extra Protected With Your Face, Finger, PIN, or Pattern

First things first. You should first secure your phone with a facial ID, fingerprint, pin or pattern, which are the most basic and popular form of protection against loss or theft. The options you have with these will depend on the operating system of the device. Taking a step further in securing the accounts on your smartphone with strong passwords and the use of two-factor authentication on apps that requires it.

Using VPN

Don’t just hop onto any public Wi-Fi networks you see without protection. By using a VPN, you will be able to give your smartphone a layer of protection from hackers and lets you connect privately to unsecured public networks at airports, hotels, cafes, and others. With the use of a VPN, your sensitive data and activities will be protected from being accessed by others, which will give the user peace of mind considering the amount of personal and professional documents we keep on our smartphones.

Downloading Apps Only From The Official App Stores

Google Play and Apple’s App Store have taken extreme measures in ensuring that no dangerous apps make it into their stores. So, most malicious apps and games will be often found outside these stores, which can run in the background of your smartphone to gain access to your personal data like credit card numbers, passwords, and everything you keep on the phone. Despite the measures taken by both stores, malicious apps still found a way to enter the space. So you should always check out the descriptions and reviews for the apps before downloading them.

Backing Up Data On Your Phone

Backing up our phone’s data is considered to be a good thing for two reasons. First, it will help you in transitioning to a new phone easily by transferring the data from the old phone to the new one. You data from casino games real money can also be back.

Second, it helps keep your data intact in case your phone got missing or stolen, which will then prompt you to remotely wipe the data on your lost or stolen phone, while you will still retain a good copy of the data stored in the cloud.

Learning How To Lock Or Wipe Your Phone Remotely

Should in case your phone got stolen, you have the option to lock it remotely or even wipe the data stored in it. Your data won’t be a problem for you if it had previously been backed up in the cloud before the theft. This will make sure that the hackers won’t be able to gain access to your personal information. Both Apple and Google have a guide for their respective users regarding the topic.