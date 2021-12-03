A Successful Intervention Requires Planning, Encouragement

Contrary to what people may see on TV shows, convincing a person to agree to enter a rehabilitation facility to treat their addiction is not a clear-cut process, nor does it get resolved in an hour.

Merriam Webster defines an intervention as “an occurrence in which a person with a problem (such as a drug addiction) is confronted by a group (as of friends or family members) whose purpose is to compel the person to acknowledge and deal with the problem.”

Along with alcohol, illegal drugs such as cocaine or prescribed opioids, a person can also be addicted to gambling or eating.

The Beginnings of Interventions

The modern intervention concept was started in the 1960s by the late Vernon E. Johnson, a recovering alcoholic. Johnson was also an Episcopal priest and noted author of books such as the classic best-seller “I’ll Quit Tomorrow: A Practical Guide to Alcoholism Treatment.”

He developed the Johnson Model, which calls for a confrontation between an addict and family members or friends, and compels that person to enter rehabilitation for alcohol or drug use.

Other methods are the Arise Intervention Model, which has an addict and family members participate in a collaborative process; the RAAD model, which focuses on using positive psychology to remove barriers prior to the actual intervention; and The Systemic Family Model, which offers both a confrontational or invitational approach.

What Should an Intervention Do?

Mayo Clinic professionals state that someone with a substance abuse problem “often struggles to see it and acknowledge it. A more focused approach is often needed.”

According to the American Addiction Centers, interventions “should always provide encouragement and incentive for the person struggling with addiction to seek help.” There are other ways besides the “family meeting” arrangement often presented in popular culture.

So, what steps should a family member take to help a loved one break free from drug addiction? Based on a variety of health professionals and institutes, basic tips include first recognizing the problem.

Fortunately, there are numerous qualified treatment facilities throughout the country, making finding the best one for your needs much easier. Whether you’re looking for treatment centers in Texas or you seek one in a more metropolitan area (such as New York City or Miami), you have your choice on which one you choose.

Methods include inpatient, intensive, outpatient, or residential programs, partial hospitalization or day treatment, or methadone clinics. According to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, family members of the person in treatment need to remember:

They are also participating in treatment for themselves;

That a family member’s recovery, sobriety or abstinence does not depend on them, or vice-versa, and;

That they aren’t at fault for the family member’s substance use.

Planning the Intervention

Before an intervention happens, these steps are advised:

Have a plan: because an intervention can be highly emotional, it’s important to seek out an intervention specialist, a professional counselor, a psychologist or a social worker.

Collect information: it’s important to learn how serious a person’s substance abuse problem is, research their condition and find the right treatment programs.

Team up: set an intervention date and location. Having a consistent, rehearsed message and structured plan is vital, along with ensuring that the person doesn’t know until the intervention begins.

Have a script ready: team members should describe specific problems caused by the addiction, while still showing that they care about the person and believe that he or she can change.

Hold the meeting: first off, team members must invite the loved one to the intervention location without revealing why. After expressing their concern, members should present the person with treatment options, ask for their decision at that time, and be clear what the consequences will be if they don’t agree to getting help.

Conduct follow-up: a patient’s family members, spouse or friends are necessary to help the person stay in treatment and avoid a relapse. Follow-up can include changing daily routines, therapy or how to respond if someone relapses.

Motivational speaker and author Brandon Novak – himself a recovering addict – suggests that those conducting an intervention should remember that addiction is treatable, and approach the person needing help with love and concern.

However, Novak adds that they should not blame the addict, engage in name calling or yell, go off an agreed script, interrupt others, point out the person’s failures, resort to negative emotions, or speak in generalities.

There are numerous challenges associated with a successful intervention — but as professional life coach Brittany Burgunder says, “Recovery is hard. Regret is harder.”