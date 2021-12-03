Man who worked as a nanny sentenced to 30 years for child molesting

A Houston man, who worked as a nanny for a single mother with two boys, was sentenced to prison for 30 years for molesting the children, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

“The law against the continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas ensures this predator will spend every single day of his 30-year-sentence in prison,” Ogg said. “He will never be eligible for parole.”

Lee Smith III, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child Tuesday and agreed to the sentence.

Smith, who at times used an alias name of Justin, spent more than a year molesting the two boys in his care. Both were around nine years old at the time.

After he stopped working as their nanny, the boys told their mother what had happened to them, and eventually went to authorities.

Smith was charged in 2019.

Now the victims don’t have to testify, or go through any trial, and he will be in his sixties by the time he gets out,” said Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue of the Sex Crimes Division.

The case was investigated by Houston Police.