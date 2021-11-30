Everything you need to know about Carpet Cleaning

No matter how careful you are, the carpets on your property are eventually going to get dirty. This is especially the case if you have young children or pets: wear and tear, after all, is a fact of life.

If you’re tired of how dull or matted your carpets look, why not have them professionally cleaned? A deep cleaning done right will bring new life into your property and keep everything fresh!

Of course, such a procedure is often a necessity. Mold, for example, can build up in carpets that go without regular cleaning, which can aggravate allergies, cause unpleasant odors, or even make you sick.

Some landlords, furthermore, require carpets to be cleaned by the end of tenancy: If your landlord is one of them, it’s best to look into carpet cleaning in advance before you move out. This way, you’ll have one less thing to worry about on moving day.

Can I Do a Carpet Cleaning myself?

If the carpet is already relatively clean, you may feel confident enough to clean it yourself. Many people clean their carpets on their own. Carpet cleaning machines are not particularly expensive (especially if you rent them out temporarily from a home-improvement store in your area), but you’ll need to put in the hours to ensure everything is clean!

Particularly tricky stains in your carpet, however, may be difficult to remove without the proper cleaning materials or professional help. Carpet cleaning machines, furthermore, can be bulky and may be difficult to transport: for this reason as well as for convenience, many renters opt to hire a professional when they want their carpets cleaned.

How Often Should I Have My Carpets Cleaned?

Unless required by your landlord, how often you clean your carpets is up to you. Still, it’s best to get your carpets cleaned sooner rather than later to keep everything fresh and to prevent mold build up in your home.

To ensure your carpets don’t get too moldy or worn out, consider having the carpet cleaned professionally about once every 12-18 months. In addition to vacuuming the carpets regularly and cleaning spills as they happen, regular deep cleanings will keep the carpets fresh.

Of course, if you have children, pets, or live where messes are a frequent occurrence, it may be worth getting the carpets cleaned more often. If a household member has allergies, moreover, getting the carpet cleaned more frequently may alleviate their symptoms.

Carpet Cleaning Cost

Generally, a deep cleaning of the carpet will depend on the size of the property in question as well as where you may live, but on average the price hovers around £60-120. Certainly, any tough stains that are difficult to remove may raise the cost of the cleaning.

Because prices may vary, it’s always worth asking professionals for a quote ahead of time to get the best value.

Call a Professional Today!

While calling a professional to clean your carpets may sound like an expensive endeavor, maintaining your carpets well means they’ll last longer, which may just save you money in the long run.

Having your carpets professionally cleaned at the end of a tenancy, furthermore, can ensure the property looks and feels brand new for the next round of tenants, ensuring you’ll get your security deposit back.

Not sure who to hire for your next carpet deep-clean? Whether you’re looking to move out or simply want to give your carpets a thorough cleaning, consider contacting a professional in your area on our website! Wherever you live, we have connections to many local professionals who are happy to provide a quote beforehand, and will deliver a job well done.