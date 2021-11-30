Top Budget Phones for Students

Smartphones that come under budget for students are becoming more and more common these days because not everyone can afford a $1000 flagship phone. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and Motorola offer the best budget phones in 2021 that are great for students.

So, if you have been looking for the best smartphone under 500 with good performance and gets the job done? Well, look no further; you are at the right place. These recommended best budget phones in 2021 are your best bet if you want a phone that will make everyday tasks a breeze. Moreover, considering the financial status of students, all of these best smartphones under 500 for students are easily affordable.

These smartphones are cheap and tempting. And they are suitable for students, but it means that they saved something on this phone. And this is often done in cybersecurity. Therefore, after purchase, it is important to install a VPN that will help protect your phone. If you are looking for the best VPN android app, you can download the apk file of VeePN.

As well, VeePN also offers an Apple VPN app, and it is the best VPN for iOS. You can try free trial version to try out all the features before the purchasing.

Which is the best budget phone for students?

The best budget phone in 2021 for students has a good balance of performance and affordability, so you don’t feel like you’re losing out on the latest smartphone features.

Which phone should a college student buy?

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Price: $399

For most users, Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 (2nd generation) achieves the ideal camera balance, build quality, speed, battery life, software, and durability in a single device. The same A13 Bionic CPU powers it as the iPhone 11, encased in a smaller casing. Moreover, as a bonus, Apple will also provide four years of software support for it.

Google Pixel 5A

Price: $399

The Pixel 5A, which serves as the mid-range Pixel phone, has a 6.34-inch 1080p OLED display, the same best-in-class camera, IP67 water protection, and three years of software maintenance from Google. Since the 5A has already acquired Android 12, you’ll get a head start on any future updates to Google’s mobile operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Price: $400

Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G supports the C-band 5G network, which is expected to become more widely available in the near future. With an OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate on a $400 phone, this is one of the most modern cheap phones on the market.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Price: $200

The OnePlus Nord N200 is a low-cost 5G smartphone. It is a solid option for most people with a 6.49-inch Full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and fast charging features.

Motorola Moto G Pure

Price: $150

Moto G Pure is a decent device for most users. Despite its sluggish speed and 32GB of storage, it features a capable main camera and works on all major 4G networks in the United States.