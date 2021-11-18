District Seeking Nominations for New Elementary School Name

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District’s new Elementary School #44 is under construction and expected to open next August. Trustees on Monday established a committee to consider what to name the new school.

Trustees Leah Wilson and Duke Keller, among others, will serve on the committee.

Those interested in submitting a name for consideration must review the naming guidelines, and then submit a completed Elementary #44 Nomination Form, found on the Katy ISD School and Facility webpage.

Completed nominations can be submitted in one of these ways:

By email to schoolnaming@katyisd.org

By regular mail to Katy ISD School/Facility Naming, School & Community Engagement, P.O. Box 159, Katy, TX 77492-0159

By personal delivery to the Education Support Complex (ESC), School & Community Engagement, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494

Deadline for nominations is Nov. 30.

District Seeking Input on ESSER III

The district heard a presentation on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III), and continues to seek feedback on the needs and uses of the fund.

Nobody signed up to speak about it in a public forum that was part of Monday’s meeting. Links to the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and Use of Funds Plan can be found on the Katy ISD ESSER webpage at Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). Those wishing to give feedback are asked to send it to ESSER@katyisd.org.

Deadline for feedback is Nov. 30.

District Seeking Input on 2023-24 Instruction Calendar

The district this week emailed parents, students, staff, and community members, inviting them to participate in a survey on the district’s 2023-24 Instructional Calendar.

“Building a school calendar that works best for Katy ISD families is an important step to ensure our students reach their full academic potential,” Sherri Ashorn, Discipline and SHARS Administrator, said.

The survey closes Dec. 7.

District Seeking Volunteers to Review Instructional Materials

The district is seeking parent and community volunteers to serve on committees to review and select new instruction materials for various courses to be implemented during the 2022-23 school year. Courses include:

Elementary Courses

Health / PE

Secondary Courses

Elements of Data Science KAP

AP Comparative Government and Politics

AP Human Geography

AP Physics

Health/PE

Career & Technical Education Courses

Counseling and Mental Health

Computer Science II KAP

Unity Game Development KAP

Range Ecology Management

Correctional Services

Advanced Legal Systems

Principles of Construction

Construction Trades I & II

Those interested in serving on a committee must complete the interest form available at https://tinyurl.com/PROC2022COMMITTEE.

Not all volunteers may be selected to serve on a committee. Deadline to submit an interest form is Dec. 15.

For more information, contact Nakia Coy at NakiaRCoy@KatyISD.org, or call 281-396-2243.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, trustees: