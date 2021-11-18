District Seeking Nominations for New Elementary School Name

By George Slaughter
The Katy Independent School District’s new Elementary School #44 is under construction and expected to open next August. Trustees on Monday established a committee to consider what to name the new school.
Trustees Leah Wilson and Duke Keller, among others, will serve on the committee.
Those interested in submitting a name for consideration must review the naming guidelines, and then submit a completed Elementary #44 Nomination Form, found on the Katy ISD School and Facility webpage.
Completed nominations can be submitted in one of these ways:
- By email to schoolnaming@katyisd.org
- By regular mail to Katy ISD School/Facility Naming, School & Community Engagement, P.O. Box 159, Katy, TX 77492-0159
- By personal delivery to the Education Support Complex (ESC), School & Community Engagement, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494
Deadline for nominations is Nov. 30.
District Seeking Input on ESSER III
The district heard a presentation on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III), and continues to seek feedback on the needs and uses of the fund.
Nobody signed up to speak about it in a public forum that was part of Monday’s meeting. Links to the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and Use of Funds Plan can be found on the Katy ISD ESSER webpage at Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). Those wishing to give feedback are asked to send it to ESSER@katyisd.org.
Deadline for feedback is Nov. 30.
District Seeking Input on 2023-24 Instruction Calendar
The district this week emailed parents, students, staff, and community members, inviting them to participate in a survey on the district’s 2023-24 Instructional Calendar.
“Building a school calendar that works best for Katy ISD families is an important step to ensure our students reach their full academic potential,” Sherri Ashorn, Discipline and SHARS Administrator, said.
The survey closes Dec. 7.
District Seeking Volunteers to Review Instructional Materials
The district is seeking parent and community volunteers to serve on committees to review and select new instruction materials for various courses to be implemented during the 2022-23 school year. Courses include:
Elementary Courses
- Health / PE
Secondary Courses
- Elements of Data Science KAP
- AP Comparative Government and Politics
- AP Human Geography
- AP Physics
- Health/PE
Career & Technical Education Courses
- Counseling and Mental Health
- Computer Science II KAP
- Unity Game Development KAP
- Range Ecology Management
- Correctional Services
- Advanced Legal Systems
- Principles of Construction
- Construction Trades I & II
Those interested in serving on a committee must complete the interest form available at https://tinyurl.com/PROC2022COMMITTEE.
Not all volunteers may be selected to serve on a committee. Deadline to submit an interest form is Dec. 15.
For more information, contact Nakia Coy at NakiaRCoy@KatyISD.org, or call 281-396-2243.
Other Actions Taken
In other action Monday, trustees:
- Recognized Morton Ranch High School alumnus and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah Stock on her achievements in the sport of women’s wrestling.
- Recognized the Taylor High School FFA students who earned top honors at the National FFA Convention.
- Terminated a post-closing agreement and release of memoranda associated with the three Ventana Lakes school sites.
- Approved an amendment with Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 465 for water and sanitary sewer service.
- Approved the October 2021 board meeting minutes.
-
Heard a presentation on the changing demographics in the school district. From 2015-20, the district has grown 11,224 students, the most in the state. Most of the growth is in the north and northwest areas of the district, officials said.
- Approved the design associated with the comprehensive renovations and addition to Katy Elementary School.
- Approved the design associated with the renovations to Miller Career and Technology Center.
- Approved an amendment to the Brookstone, LP contract related to the renovations at Miller Career and Technology Center.
- Approved a conveyance of a right of way deed to Fort Bend County associated with Seven Lakes High School.
- Approved the September 2021 Financial Reports.
- Approved the annual review of investment policies and strategies.
- Approved the November 2021 budget amendments.
- Cast the district’s votes for the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.
- Cast the district’s votes for Waller County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
- Cast the district’s votes for the Harris County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
- Approved the annual course additions.
- Approved the 2022-23 Katy Advanced Program (KAP) honors courses identified as exempt from the state’s No-Pass, No-Play law.
- Adopted a resolution regarding the district’s School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) to recommend curriculum materials for human sexuality instruction as required by HB 1525. The council will hold two meetings to consider what materials it will recommend to trustees for sex education.