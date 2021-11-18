There was a time when you’d land a position and be there for the next 30 years with the promise of a decent financial and benefits package when you’re ready to retire. There was also a time when you could secure a job in just a few weeks. Unfortunately, things have changed as the landscape of business and advancements in technology continue to evolve. Ultimately, it has left many job seekers and employees worried about finding and maintaining a career.

Job seekers have to worry about a larger pool of applicants competing for the same positions. At the same time, existing employees fret over someone younger and more tech-savvy or artificial intelligence, reducing their usefulness to employers. Although there’s no way to rewind the hands of time or change the advancement of modern concepts, there are practical solutions to landing and keeping a job. Continue reading to learn more.

See Yourself As A Brand

You are a brand within yourself. You have diverse skills and experience that make you marketable and valuable to companies and individuals alike. When you can see yourself this way, you learn how to harness your best attributes to land a position anywhere and become an investment employers can’t do without.

You build on that brand by continually evolving professionally and cultivating a positive reputation. The more impressive your brand is, the easier it becomes to get and keep a job.

Learn New Skills

The more you know, the more valuable you become to businesses. As the way companies are run, and employer needs are constantly changing, acquiring new skills gets and keeps you in the game. Consider new educational or professional skills you could learn to help you be better at your position (or the position you’re aiming for).

For instance, if you’re a teacher, getting a TESOL certification puts you in another earnings bracket and enables you to teach students how to speak English. Ideally, whether you learn new software, earn a certificate, or go back to school for a degree, it will enable you to provide more efficient services to clients or customers.

Choose In-Demand Jobs/Companies

Another way to find and keep a job is to search for companies or positions that are high in demand. By looking at job outlook statistics, you can discern how relevant an industry or career will be in five to ten years from now. Opting for companies or positions in high demand also means that the company’s longevity is likely. For instance, companies like Amazon and Facebook aren’t expected to go anywhere anytime soon. Whether you become a delivery driver, customer service rep, social media specialist, or app developer, chances are you’ll have a job long into the future.

Earn Money On The Side

There are several reasons to consider secondary income sources whether you have a job or not. For starters, it provides additional money you can use to cover the cost of living. Secondly, it’s a great backup plan if you lose your job or it takes longer to get hired. Finally, it provides an opportunity to improve your brand, stand out from the competition, and learn new skills that can translate into a career or business.

You’ll be pleased to learn that there are tons of ways to earn money on the side, no matter what your experience or budget. You can do something passive like starting a blog or becoming a freelance writer or something where you earn money daily, like as a rideshare or delivery driver. The best part is you can complete these jobs when it’s convenient for you, so you can still maintain your full-time job or continue your job search.

Finding and keeping a job isn’t as foolproof as it used to be in the past. As you must earn a living, it’s essential to find a way around these obstacles. Building your personal brand, learning new skills, opting for in-demand industries, and creating multiple income streams can help you create a more secure financial future.