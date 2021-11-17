Houston TranStar expands life-saving Roadway Flood Warning System into TxDOT-Beaumont District

TranStar’s Roadway Flood Warning System is expanding into the TxDOT-Beaumont region, offering area residents and travelers access to potentially life-saving information during heavy rainfall.

“Developed initially in Houston, these flood alerts show drivers the areas highly likely to be flooding based on real-time rainfall and stream elevation data,” said Mike Vickich, with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). “And it’s a prime example of government partners working together to leverage innovation into valuable, practical tools.”

In 2018, after Hurricane Harvey, TranStar partnered with the Harris County Flood Control District, the Texas Department of Transportation and TTI to build the tool, ultimately displaying its critical data on TranStar’s traffic map and mobile application.

With this expansion, TTI has incorporated 77 existing rainfall sensors into the system, each owned and maintained by Jefferson County Drainage District 6. The plan is to continue building in additional sensors where appropriate throughout Texas.

TranStar’s Roadway Flood Warning System has claimed numerous awards including the Texas Public Works Association’s Technical Innovation Award, the Emergency Management Association of Texas Technology Award, the National Operations Center of Excellence Transportation Systems Management and Operations Award and an ITS Texas award.

“This is an important initiative to enhance safety for the traveling public along the I-10 corridor with collaboration with regional partners,” said TxDOT-Houston District Director of Transportation Operations, Ugonna Ughanze, P.E.

To access the Roadway Flood Warning System and TranStar’s real-time traffic conditions, residents are encouraged to visit www.HoustonTranStar.org or download the free TranStar mobile app.