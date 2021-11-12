Jordan High School Tennis Team Receives USTA Good Sporstmanship Award

By George Slaughter

The Jordan High School Tennis Team has received the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Team Sportsmanship Award at the recent University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Tournament.

This new award gathers input from 12 officials and one referee to determine who should receive the award in each classification based on the semi-final match they officiated. Jordan High School was selected as the recipient in the 5A semi-finals.

The team recently made its first-ever appearance in the state tournament.

“We are extremely honored to receive this award as it was based on the way our players conducted themselves and represented their school and district, even in defeat,” Tyler Esterline, Jordan High School tennis coach, said.