Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Individual Inductees for 2020-21

By Terry Carter

This weekend’s Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor induction recognition will include four teams and 24 individuals from the Class of 2020. The Class of 2021 will include 21 individuals, but no teams.

2020 Class

Here are those recognized individuals from the 2020 class, organized by school:

Katy Independent School District

Leonard Merrell—Superintendent 1995-2007; led unprecedented growth, hiring of quality personnel

Cinco Ranch High School

John Gioffre—2007 team state championship, wrestling state champion; Rice/S. Texas College of Law; 2008 graduate

Matt Harris—2007 team state championship, two–time wrestling state champion; Texas State; 2007 graduate

Will Morris—2007 team state championship, Wrestling state champion; McMurray State; 2008 graduate

Jamie Sheets—2007 team state championship, 2-time wrestling state champion; School of Mines; 2007 graduate

Katy High School

Nate Bryan—Offensive lineman on 2007 state championship team; Nebraska-Kearney; 2008 graduate

Cynthia Ashley Carter—Three-time state placer in track, 100-meter hurdles; San Jacinto; 1978 graduate

Aundre Dean—Running back on 2007 state championship team, all-state, All-American; TCU; 2008 graduate

Rhonda Anderson Demel—Volleyball, Basketball standout, led 1968 third-place state tournament finish; Stephen F. Austin; 1969 graduate

Melissa Terry Dixon—2004 wrestling state champion, four-time state placer; HCC; 2007 graduate

Ryan Doerr—Punter on 2007 state championship team; S. Carolina/Kansas State; NFL Denver Broncos; 2008 graduate

Terrence Frederick—Defensive back on 2007 state championship team; Texas A&M, NFL-Steelers, Giants, Saints; 2008 graduate

Brad Graham—Linebacker on 2007 state championship team; Navarro/N. Texas State; 2008 graduate

Sam Holl—Defensive back/safety on two state champion football teams, 36-game starter at Baylor; 2010 graduate

Trent Hunter—Defensive back on 2007 state champion football team; four-year starter at Texas A&M, All-American; 2008 graduate

Shep Klinke—Offensive lineman on two state champion football teams; A&M; 2010 graduate

Lara Gandre Mitchell—Track/field, volleyball standout; Southwestern University; 1994 graduate

Bo Levi Mitchell—quarterback on 2007 champion football team; SMU/Eastern Washington, CFL-Calgary Stampede QB starter, highly honored; 2007 graduate

Susie O’Malley Murray— Volleyball, track/field, all-state volleyball; Baylor; 1983 graduate

Chris Roberson—Fullback on two state championship football teams; Boise State; 2009 graduate

Markham Stayton—tight end on 2007 state championship football team; Trinity; 2007 graduate

Elvin Tapong— DL on 2 champion football teams; Tyler JC/Texas State; 2007 graduate

Seven Lakes High School

J. Jesse—Cross country, track: cross country team state championship, All-State; UT/Fort Lewis, 2008 graduate

Chase Rathke— Cross country team state championship; All-State; Mississippi State/UT/UH; 2009 graduate

Jimmy Welin— Cross country team state championship, All-State; Texas A&M; 2009 graduate

2021 Class

Here are those recognized individuals from the 2021 class, organized by school:

Katy Independent School District

Alton Fraley—Superintendent 2007-2016; key behind athletic program growth

Cinco Ranch High School

Casey Clendenon—Golfer, All-State, won Mississippi state title; UH/Lamar; 2003 graduate

Katy High School

Dana Abbott—Katy swim coach 1980-2005; coached many district and regional champions and one state champion

Adam Hall—All-State Basketball, four-year starter, competed international as all-star; Virginia, 1998 graduate

Farah Mensik Holder—Volleyball, track/field, All-State Volleyball, All-State Track; Texas A&M; 1994 graduate

Shanna Dauchy Marhofer—Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer standout, All-State soccer; Texas A&M-Commerce/Texas Lutheran; 1998 graduate

Nicole Morris—All-State Soccer, 1992, 1993; also softball; SMU/Ohio State, 1993 graduate

Mayde Creek High School

Don Brown—Offensive lineman, Blue-Chip All-American; Texas A&M; 1995 graduate

Leah Forrest Gibson—Volleyball, basketball, golf, track standout; Mississippi; 1998 graduate

Kam Hunt—Football, track/field, football all-star; TCU; 1995 graduate

Erin Gibson Lechler—Basketball, softball, volleyball standout; volleyball at Texas A&M; 1997 graduate

Morton Ranch High School

Tamyra Stock—Two-time state champion wrestler; 2-time National Champion at Wayland Baptist; 2019 World Champion; 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist; 2011 graduate

Tarkyia Mensah—2011 Wrestling state champion; 2-time National Champion at Wayland Baptist; 2011 graduate

Taylor High School