Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Individual Inductees for 2020-21

By Terry Carter
This weekend’s Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor induction recognition will include four teams and 24 individuals from the Class of 2020. The Class of 2021 will include 21 individuals, but no teams.
2020 Class
Here are those recognized individuals from the 2020 class, organized by school:
Katy Independent School District
- Leonard Merrell—Superintendent 1995-2007; led unprecedented growth, hiring of quality personnel
Cinco Ranch High School
- John Gioffre—2007 team state championship, wrestling state champion; Rice/S. Texas College of Law; 2008 graduate
- Matt Harris—2007 team state championship, two–time wrestling state champion; Texas State; 2007 graduate
- Will Morris—2007 team state championship, Wrestling state champion; McMurray State; 2008 graduate
- Jamie Sheets—2007 team state championship, 2-time wrestling state champion; School of Mines; 2007 graduate
Katy High School
- Nate Bryan—Offensive lineman on 2007 state championship team; Nebraska-Kearney; 2008 graduate
- Cynthia Ashley Carter—Three-time state placer in track, 100-meter hurdles; San Jacinto; 1978 graduate
- Aundre Dean—Running back on 2007 state championship team, all-state, All-American; TCU; 2008 graduate
- Rhonda Anderson Demel—Volleyball, Basketball standout, led 1968 third-place state tournament finish; Stephen F. Austin; 1969 graduate
- Melissa Terry Dixon—2004 wrestling state champion, four-time state placer; HCC; 2007 graduate
- Ryan Doerr—Punter on 2007 state championship team; S. Carolina/Kansas State; NFL Denver Broncos; 2008 graduate
- Terrence Frederick—Defensive back on 2007 state championship team; Texas A&M, NFL-Steelers, Giants, Saints; 2008 graduate
- Brad Graham—Linebacker on 2007 state championship team; Navarro/N. Texas State; 2008 graduate
- Sam Holl—Defensive back/safety on two state champion football teams, 36-game starter at Baylor; 2010 graduate
- Trent Hunter—Defensive back on 2007 state champion football team; four-year starter at Texas A&M, All-American; 2008 graduate
- Shep Klinke—Offensive lineman on two state champion football teams; A&M; 2010 graduate
- Lara Gandre Mitchell—Track/field, volleyball standout; Southwestern University; 1994 graduate
- Bo Levi Mitchell—quarterback on 2007 champion football team; SMU/Eastern Washington, CFL-Calgary Stampede QB starter, highly honored; 2007 graduate
- Susie O’Malley Murray— Volleyball, track/field, all-state volleyball; Baylor; 1983 graduate
- Chris Roberson—Fullback on two state championship football teams; Boise State; 2009 graduate
- Markham Stayton—tight end on 2007 state championship football team; Trinity; 2007 graduate
- Elvin Tapong— DL on 2 champion football teams; Tyler JC/Texas State; 2007 graduate
Seven Lakes High School
- J. Jesse—Cross country, track: cross country team state championship, All-State; UT/Fort Lewis, 2008 graduate
- Chase Rathke— Cross country team state championship; All-State; Mississippi State/UT/UH; 2009 graduate
- Jimmy Welin— Cross country team state championship, All-State; Texas A&M; 2009 graduate
2021 Class
Here are those recognized individuals from the 2021 class, organized by school:
Katy Independent School District
- Alton Fraley—Superintendent 2007-2016; key behind athletic program growth
Cinco Ranch High School
- Casey Clendenon—Golfer, All-State, won Mississippi state title; UH/Lamar; 2003 graduate
Katy High School
- Dana Abbott—Katy swim coach 1980-2005; coached many district and regional champions and one state champion
- Adam Hall—All-State Basketball, four-year starter, competed international as all-star; Virginia, 1998 graduate
- Farah Mensik Holder—Volleyball, track/field, All-State Volleyball, All-State Track; Texas A&M; 1994 graduate
- Shanna Dauchy Marhofer—Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer standout, All-State soccer; Texas A&M-Commerce/Texas Lutheran; 1998 graduate
- Nicole Morris—All-State Soccer, 1992, 1993; also softball; SMU/Ohio State, 1993 graduate
Mayde Creek High School
- Don Brown—Offensive lineman, Blue-Chip All-American; Texas A&M; 1995 graduate
- Leah Forrest Gibson—Volleyball, basketball, golf, track standout; Mississippi; 1998 graduate
- Kam Hunt—Football, track/field, football all-star; TCU; 1995 graduate
- Erin Gibson Lechler—Basketball, softball, volleyball standout; volleyball at Texas A&M; 1997 graduate
Morton Ranch High School
- Tamyra Stock—Two-time state champion wrestler; 2-time National Champion at Wayland Baptist; 2019 World Champion; 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist; 2011 graduate
- Tarkyia Mensah—2011 Wrestling state champion; 2-time National Champion at Wayland Baptist; 2011 graduate
Taylor High School
- Karl Falk—Football, track/field standout, discus/shot put; U.S. Air Force Academy: three-year football letterman, 1993 graduate
- Alicia Ferguson—Basketball, track/field standout; basketball at Sam Houston; 1996 graduate
- Stephanie Figgers Barna—Softball, volleyball All-State, All-District; Stephen F. Austin; 2003 graduate
- Michael Johnson—Football, All-State offensive lineman; track/field; Baylor; 1994 graduate
- Christina Denson Poehlmann—Volleyball, basketball, softball standout, Academic All-State Basketball; UT; 2004 graduate
- Cameron Reeves—Defensive lineman, track/field standout in shot put; UT; 2005 graduate
- Neil Schneider—Tennis, team tennis standout, multiple-time state qualifier, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; 2008 graduate
- Lauren Prewitt Shane— Soccer, All-State 2nd team, two-time team runner-up; S. Mississippi; 2001 graduate