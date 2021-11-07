Katy-Area Week 11 Football Roundup: Paetow Wins District 10-5A Title

By George Slaughter

The Paetow Panthers made school history Thursday, winning their first-ever district title in football with a 55-13 win over Angleton at Legacy Stadium.

The Panthers are 9-1 overall, 7-1 in district. The Wildcats are 7-3 overall, 5-3 in district.

Senior running back Damyrion Phillips had 230 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the Panthers. But while he had the big yards, his teammates also made their mark. Senior quarterback C.J. Dumas was 8-of-14 for 78 yards and a touchdown to senior wide receiver Kole Wilson. Wilson had two catches for 59 yards.

The Panthers began playing varsity football in 2018, finishing that inaugural season with a 3-7 record. But for coach B.J. Gotte and the Paetow program, things have been looking up since. The Panthers have enjoyed winning seasons every year since then, and now they can add the title “district champion” to their growing football history.

Tompkins 72, Mayde Creek 7

Tompkins, the District 19-6A runner-up, will enter the playoffs after posting a strong win over Mayde Creek.

The Falcons rolled up 347 yards on 50 carries in an impressive ground performance, with 10 different running backs rushing for at least 10 yards. The Falcons defense was also impressive, holding the Rams to 140 total yards.

The Falcons are 9-1 overall, 7-1 in district. The Rams finish at 2-8 overall, 0-6 in district.

Katy 66, Morton Ranch 15

Katy won the District 19-6A title with a decisive win over Morton Ranch Friday at Legacy Stadium.

The Tigers took command early, rolling to a 42-8 halftime lead to settle the matter. Junior running back Seth Davis had 156 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns to help lead the way for Katy.

Running back Dallas Glass had 133 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns for Katy. Junior quarterback Caleb Koger completed 8-of-11 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Junior quarterback Josh Johnson was 16-of-26 for 123 yards and a touchdown for Morton Ranch.

The Tigers are 10-0 overall, 8-0 in district. The Mavericks finish at 4-6 overall, 2-4 in district.

Seven Lakes 26, Cinco Ranch 24

Seven Lakes and Cinco Ranch, the other two playoff qualifiers from District 19-6A, concluded their regular seasons Friday, with the Spartans pulling out the victory.

Senior quarterback Grayson Medford had 113 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries for Seven Lakes, while sophomore running back Barrett Hudson had 101 yards on 16 carries. Medford was also Seven Lakes’s leading passer, completing 6-of-12 for 61 yards and a touchdown to senior wide receiver Kyler Foster.

Junior quarterback Gavin Rutherford was 13-of21 passing for 247 yards and touchdowns for Cinco Ranch.

The Spartans are 7-3 overall, 4-2 in district. The Cougars are 6-4 overall, 3-3 in district.

Jordan 42, San Antonio Davenport 21

Jordan finished its first season of varsity football with a win over San Antonio Davenport Saturday at Legacy Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Collin WIllets completed 16-of-19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Warriors.

The Warriors finish at 3-6. The Wolves finish at 6-4.

Katy-Area Playoff Information

Katy, Tompkins, Seven Lakes and Cinco Ranch will represent District 19-6A in the playoffs. Tompkins and Seven Lakes are Division I. Katy and Cinco Ranch are Division II.

Paetow will represent District 10-5A in the playoffs.

Here is the bi-district playoff schedule involving Katy-area teams: