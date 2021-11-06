Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s Santa Project, resented by Kroger and CW39,  seeks sponsors to fulfill holiday wish lists

For more than 13 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s (BGCGH) Santa Project has provided opportunities for individuals and companies to donate gifts to children and teens in the Greater Houston area whose families may be experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season. This year is no exception.

With the Santa Project, presented by Kroger and media sponsor CW39, recipients are chosen by Club Directors from each of 23 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston locations in five counties. The directors then work with these youth and their parents or guardians to submit wish lists for holiday gifts, including both needed and wanted items.

Santa Project keeps the magic in the holiday season for many Houston-area families. In 2020, more than 1,100 children and teens received gifts because of Santa Project, a record.

“The help received through Santa Project was an unexpected blessing, very much appreciated,” said 2020 recipient and parent, Jorge Castano.

“Last year, community members stepped up and made 2020 a record year for the Santa Project, even amidst the pandemic,” says Kevin Hattery, BGCGH President and CEO. “Individuals and businesses in and around the region, and especially our presenting sponsor Kroger, have always been extremely generous in supporting our Club members. Our media partner, CW39, is spreading the word through TV coverage, PSAs and its website. We invite the community to continue this tradition by fulfilling wish lists for as many children as possible in 2021.”

Once the wish lists are submitted, BGCGH coordinates getting all children matched with interested participants. Each donor will receive a list of the requested gifts, purchase them and then drop off the wrapped and labeled items to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s at 815 Crosby St. off Allen Parkway. The average cost to sponsor a wish list is $75.

Santa Project presents an opportunity for corporate support, in which employees can band together to sponsor one or more children or teens. The Clubs are always in need of teen gifts, which can include clothing and gift cards.

The donated gifts, such as toys, books, sports equipment and clothing, are sorted at the Crosby Street location and distributed among Clubs. Parents then pick up the new, wrapped gifts from their local Boys & Girls Club to place in their homes or under their trees to be unwrapped at Christmas.

If you or your company would like to become a sponsor for a child or teen, there are still openings available through Nov. 15.

The drop-off dates at 815 Crosby St. are Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 during the hours of 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Please make an appointment to deliver your gifts to ensure a smooth process.