Free Fort Bend Rental Assistance Event

With the pandemic still ongoing and thousands of area residents still struggling with job cutbacks and salary reductions, it was announced yesterday that the State of Texas will no longer be accepting applications to the Texas Rent Relief Program as of 5pm today, November 5th.

Thankfully, Fort Bend County is offering millions of dollars in aid to help working people in our region at risk of losing their homes.

On Saturday, November 6th from 12pm-4pm, Fort Bend County residents can get real-time help to apply for rental relief. Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Lone Star Legal Aid, the AFL-CIO, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Vineyard Church have combined resources to offer free services to assist people at risk of eviction. More than 1,200 people were helped at a recent event in Harris County in just three hours.

Saturday, November 6th

Our Lady of Guadalupe

1600 Avenue D

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Event time: 12pm – 4pm

To get help applying, people are encouraged to bring the following documents: