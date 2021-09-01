Texas State Library and Archives Commission Appoints Gloria Meraz Director and Librarian

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has named Gloria Meraz as Director and Librarian, effective September 1, 2021. In this position, Meraz will serve as the State Librarian of Texas. The commission took formal action to appoint Meraz to this position Friday following a national search and two days of presentations and interviews with three prospective candidates.

Meraz has served since August 2016 as the Assistant State Librarian at TSLAC. Previously, she served for 17 years as the Director of Communications for the Texas Library Association. Meraz, a native of El Paso, holds a bachelor’s degree in Museum Studies from Baylor University and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

Meraz succeeds Mark Smith, who will retire August 31 after nearly eight years of service as TSLAC Director and Librarian.

“It is the professional honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to serve as the Director and Librarian at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission,” said Meraz. “The agency provides vital information services to our partners in libraries, archives, educational institutions, and state and local government. I can think of no finer mission, and I look forward to working with the talented TSLAC staff, the agency’s many dedicated constituencies and our commission in this new role as we serve the people of Texas.”

“The commission congratulates Director Meraz on her new position and looks forward to working with her to continue the outstanding work of this agency in service to the people of Texas,” said Commission Chair Martha Wong.

“I am thrilled to have Gloria succeed me as Director and Librarian,” said Mark Smith. “Gloria is a brilliant communicator with a deep understanding of TSLAC’s work and more than 20 years of dedicated service to the libraries and archives of Texas.”

Meraz will be the first person of color and first Hispanic woman to serve as State Librarian of Texas since the position was created in 1909.