Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Participate in Global Tournament

By George Slaughter

Teams from three Katy Independent School District won medals in the recent Destination Imagination Global Tournament.

Beckendorff Junior High Flaw Law Fools Team won first place, while Hayes Elementary Lights, Challenges, Action Team and Beck Junior High FDI’s Team placed third.

Overall, 17 teams from Katy ISD participated in the tournament.

Destination Imagination is a worldwide creative problem-solving organization. It teaches students the skills needed to succeed in school, career and beyond. Students use the creative process to turn their ideas into reality. They learn valuable skills such as creative and critical thinking, team building, problem-solving and project management.

Katy ISD students competed with teams from across the United States as well as China, Korea, Mexico, Canada and other countries.

“As much as students wanted to gather together, due to safety precautions this year’s global tournament was virtual, but it was great to see that this decision motivated participants to give their best efforts during the competition,” Joan Otten, Director of Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics Department, said. “To see 17 Katy ISD teams headed to the global tournament is a true inspiration and speaks volumes of the talent in Katy ISD.”

The following teams also placed in their respective areas:

Elementary

7th Place: Five Leafed Clovers – Griffin Elementary

7th Place: The Turtles from Salsa Lake – Alexander Elementary

14th Place: DinoMite! – Exley Elementary

23rd Place: Paws of Katy – Bryant Elementary

Junior High

10th Place: Fire Breathing Torpedoing Chickens – WoodCreek Junior High

12th Place: The Ultimate Knights – Seven Lakes Junior High

14th Place: Nerd Herd – Morton Ranch Junior High

25th Place: The Senate – Beck Junior High

27th Place: Glitter Chickens – Beck Junior High

High School