Getting children into their back-to-school routine

Author: Kara Carter, M.D., Pediatrician, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

With the lazy days of summer coming to an end, it’s time to prepare your children for the start of school by getting them back into a school routine.

While it still feels like summer in Houston, getting your child into school mode now will make things easier on everyone once classes start.

For some children, it may be challenging to resume enforced bedtimes, morning schedules, and homework tasks after summer break, but here are some tips that may help make that adjustment to “school life” a little smoother:

Reinforce bedtime routines. Children should start winding down about an hour before bedtime, including turning off all electronic devices such as televisions, cell phones, and tablets. For younger children, use this time to connect with your little one, sing lullabies, or read bedtime stories together.

Adjust your child’s sleep schedule gradually. Putting them to bed 15 minutes earlier each week leading up to the first day of school makes the change less noticeable than if you suddenly make bedtime a whole hour earlier.

Get back to healthy, consistent mealtimes. Healthy eating habits help children with their concentration, attention span, and energy they need to engage in academics and athletics. Get kids involved in planning and preparing breakfasts and lunches and make dinnertime prep a family affair.

Before school begins, agree to a screen-free zone during homework time. Work with your children to complete homework assignments in an environment that supports learning and reduces distractions.

Decide where homework will be done. For younger children, the kitchen or dining room table might work if they need help from an adult or older sibling. For older children, a desk in a quiet room may be better for concentration.

Make sure kids are up-to-date on their vaccinations and exams. A clinical exam with a child’s pediatrician is a good way to meet school requirements, assess your child’s health and build the doctor-patient relationship. Students should also be up-to-date on their vaccinations. For students 12 years old and up, this includes the COVID-19 vaccination.

Be patient. Allow a couple of weeks for kids to gradually adjust.