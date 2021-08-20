Child Advocates of Fort Bend Placed Among Top 200 Grant Finalists

Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) has placed among the Top 200 finalists out of two thousand entries nationwide for the chance to win a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist® grant. CAFB is also the only Child Advocate program in the state of Texas to be a finalist.

If selected as one of the 40 finalists from the voting campaign, CAFB would use the grant to support training and awareness for victims of sexual abuse and human trafficking. Specifically, training staff and partners who work with child victims in the model of Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI), which is one of the agency’s priorities. TBRI is a trauma-informed care model designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children by understanding how trauma impacts the brain.

Funding will also support the hiring of additional staff in Clinical Family Advocacy and Therapy services. It will contribute to establishing CAFB as Care Coordinator for the Fort Bend County Human Trafficking Initiative to coordinate resources for victims across agencies. Finally, CAFB will increase community engagement and prevention through education and outreach presentations in schools, day cares, churches and faith-based communities and youth organizations about child sex abuse and trafficking risk.

To be selected as one of 40 finalists CAFB needs the whole community to rally behind them and cast your vote. “Together we can help to end cycles of abuse. Your vote helps pave the way to a better tomorrow,” encourages Tracy Walker State Farm Agent.

How you can help Child Advocates of Fort Bend!

Mark your calendar for Wed. Aug. 18, 11:00 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 27, 11:00 p.m.

Scan Code or Click on Link

www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2038989

Vote 10x everyday (including weekend) until Aug. 27

Share with your contacts to help spread the word

You can vote up to 10 times per day every day to help Child Advocates of Fort Bend win $25,000 to continue the transformative services they provide to children who have been sexually abused and to keep other children from facing abuse in the first place. Voting is open starting Wednesday, August 18, 11:00 a.m. CST through Friday, August 27 at 11:00 p.m. CST.

Please share this event with your colleagues, friends and family to help spread the word and vote for Child Advocates of Fort Bend. Winners will be announced September 29.