Harmony Public Schools to Break Ground on New Katy-Area Campus

Katy-area families will have another option for their students. Harmony Public Schools is honored to break ground on our newest campus in the Katy area. This high school will be located at 21650 Bellaire Blvd. Richmond, TX 77407 making it the sixth Harmony Public School campus in Fort Bend County.

Demand is high for student enrollment into Harmony Public Schools. According to the TEA in 2020, Harmony Public Schools outranked all other charter school systems in the state with the most students on their waitlist.

The new campus is set to open for the 2022-2023 school year. It will serve 700 to 800 students in grades 9-12. The campus will include physics, biology, chemistry and engineering labs, makerspace and a soccer/football field.

“We are very proud to add a third campus to our Katy-area schools. The new space will allow our students the experience hands-on learning with four different labs dedicated to STEM education, the hallmark of Harmony Public Schools,” said Harmony Public Schools South-West District Superintendent Ramazan Coskuner.

What: Groundbreaking of New Harmony Public Schools Campus

When: Monday, August 23 at 10 A.M.

Where: 21650 Bellaire Blvd Richmond, TX 77407

Parents and community members can follow updates on the new campus throughout the construction process at https://www.harmonytx.org/harmony-public-schools-katy.