Volunteers Needed for Bayou City Art Festival Downtown October 9-10, 2021

The Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA) is in need of volunteers for the Bayou City Art Festival Downtown on Saturday and Sunday, October 9-10,2021, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Volunteers have the option to choose various roles and shifts for either or both Saturday and Sunday. Shifts for Thursday and Friday afternoons and evenings prior to the festival are also available. The Fall Festival Volunteer Program is sponsored by AARP.

“Our volunteers are critical to the success of Bayou City Art Festival as we return to Downtown Houston for an in-person festival this fall,” said Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of ACA. “It’s important to us to provide our volunteers with a fun and rewarding experience while they contribute their time to help us celebrate almost 50 years of art and giving back to the Houston community.”

The festival offers volunteers the opportunity to make new friends, view world-class art and personally meet the artists. After every shift, volunteers are entered into a raffle and have the chance to win prizes, such as gift cards to local restaurants, movies, museum tickets and more. All volunteers will receive a complimentary t-shirt and can enjoy the festival at no cost before and after their shift. The minimum age to sign up is 13 and group volunteering is also available. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can sign up here .

This fall, Bayou City Art Festival Downtown will spotlight the festival’s featured artist McKenzie Fisk along with more than 200 artists from around the country representing 19 different disciplines. The festival will feature live music, food trucks, and beverage stations throughout the festival along with two entertainment stages and art installations.

Guests will enjoy Houston’s skyline views while enjoying the festival’s wine garden, craft beer garden, and Art Bar. In the Active Imagination Zone, the festival’s nonprofit partners will host hands-on art activities for all ages. A portion of the proceeds from Bayou City Art Festival Downtown will benefit the festival’s nonprofit partners.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival and Frost Bank will offer a limited availability VIP ticket experience, which will include a tented oasis with light bites, and complimentary beer, wine and other beverages. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station and more. VIPs will receive all-day access to the VIP area, along with VIP parking.

Online early bird tickets are available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $15 for adults; $5 for children 6-12; and children five and under are free. Adult tickets purchased after September 24, 2021, are $18. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. **Tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.

Bayou City Art Festival has celebrated and supported artists, local nonprofits, and promoted the powerful impact that art has on the Houston community for almost 50 years. The “Save Our Art” campaign launched in 2020 in partnership with the City of Houston continues to help Bayou City Art Festival keep the arts alive. For more information and to donate, visit www.artcolonyassociation.org/donate-today .