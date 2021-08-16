Sen. Cruz: Biden’s Afghanistan Policy Led To ‘Embarrassing Spectacle, Diplomatic Humiliation, and National Security Catastrophe’

President Biden tore up Trump’s national security victories

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement on conditions in Afghanistan:

“I have long called for a deliberative, planned, vetted, and secure withdrawal from Afghanistan while maintaining maximum leverage. Wars should have ends. That is the opposite of what President Biden has pursued.

“The Trump administration spent years negotiating an orderly withdrawal on a fixed timetable with extensive support from regional actors. President Biden tore up that approach, as he did with so many of the national security victories from the Trump era: halting Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, achieving the Abraham Accords, imposing maximum pressure on Iran, cutting off Palestinian terrorists, working with partners throughout the Western Hemisphere to contain illegal immigration, and the list goes on and on.

“In Afghanistan, President Biden said he was putting his ‘trust’ in ‘the capacity of the Afghan military,’ and the result has been, again, an embarrassing spectacle, a diplomatic humiliation, and a national security catastrophe.”