How to stay entertained on vacation

Looking at ways to keep yourself entertained while on vacation or while travelling

Entertaining Escapes

The last thing on your mind while planning that long-awaited vacation is the flight. However, travelling to a place may necessitate mid-to-long-haul flights. Staying amused for up to six hours in an aeroplane cabin where you can’t play online may seem impossible. Still, with a bit of planning and imagination, there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied. That manner, your long flight will pass you by in a flash.

As a traveler, the trip is frequently as important as the destination. However, on crowded airlines, crowded buses, or poor rideshare experiences, you may need to take a break from the travel and immerse yourself in some on-the-go movies, TV, music, or other entertainment. While this may be more challenging in some circumstances than others, there is always a way to discover the most incredible travel entertainment.

I asked a few travel bloggers for their tips on how to stay entertained during long trips. There are so many simple options! On our most recent trip, I tried all of these suggestions, and they were pretty helpful. So I gathered all of their secrets and placed them here for your travelling pleasure. Furthermore, these are excellent activities at any time of year. For example, let’s say the weather isn’t cooperating, or there’s a massive line at the restaurant. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered!

Books – Bringing books with you on vacation is a great way to keep you occupied. One reason for this is that books may be purchased anywhere, from treks to cruises around Europe. Another point to consider is that many books, especially those in the fiction genre, may be extremely absorbing. This means if you are travelling, the hours will fly by and if you are stuck inside, waiting for the weather to improve, you can take yourself off to somewhere else for a while.

Music – On a trip, nothing entertains people better than listening to their own music. As enjoyable as bonding over shared musical tastes, having one person control the playlist is never pleasurable for everyone. It’s critical to have a service that allows you to connect several devices to one account. You’ll want to make sure that your streaming service is supported in any country you’ll be visiting. You’ll also want to make sure that the service is ad-free so that you can listen to music without interruption.

Travel Journal – During trips, you are likely to have some highly memorable experiences, so having a place where they can write down the names of the places you went, sketch the exciting things you saw, or stick some finds, maps, or cards from the area comes in helpful.

Games – Games such as “I Spy,” “Simon Says,” and other similar games can help bring everyone on vacation together while also providing time away from the light of any technological screens. Card games and board games may also be fun, but only if you have enough room in your bag. If you don’t have any, look at games that don’t require any components.

Movies – Film and television are two of the most popular sources of entertainment during flights. Most good long-haul flight carriers provide a wide range of in-flight entertainment options. It’s worthwhile to prepare ahead a little to make the most of the in-flight amenities. Whether there isn’t anything you want to watch on the in-flight entertainment, check ahead of time to see if you can take your laptop in your carry-on luggage – many countries allow it, but other locations may not. Then you can download some movies on your computer and sit back and relax while watching custom-tailored entertainment.

Plan Trips – A flight offers you many hours to get some last-minute planning done so you can make the most of your vacation. Although you will most likely have arranged for essential variables like transportation and lodging, there are several small things you can do on a flight to make your vacation go more smoothly and enjoyably. Use the time to plan trips or excursions as the time will allow you to read reviews and do some good research to ensure your vacation is the best one ever.

Languages – If you’re going to a place where the locals speak a language other than your own, it’s a good idea to learn a few phrases before you arrive, and what better time than on the plane? Duolingo is an excellent method to learn fundamental words like “hello,” “thank you,” “how much does this cost,” and “goodbye” in a fun, interactive way. In addition, you will be assessed on your reading, listening, and speaking skills (although you can turn off the microphone for an hour if you don’t want to talk), ensuring that you have a thorough understanding of essential terms before your trip.

We wish you “bon voyage” and hope you enjoy these tips!