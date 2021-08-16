Paxton’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit Arrests 18 Violent Parole Violators in Operation

Last week, Office of the Attorney General Arlington and Austin Fugitive Unit Personnel conducted an operation that focused on apprehending and arresting parole violators with violent felony convictions, violent criminal history and gang affiliations. The teams focused on parole violators in the Amarillo area, which consisted of both Potter and Randall counties. During the week, 18 suspects were arrested.

The suspects were currently on parole for offenses such as Murder, Assault, Robbery, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Assault Family Violence, Drugs and various other felonies, including violent criminal histories. The Amarillo Police Department assisted with providing intel leading to some of the arrests. The following suspects were arrested during the operation: