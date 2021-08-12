Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring Members Arrested in Katy

By George Slaughter

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a father and son, and charged them with felony theft.

Arrested were Nga Thi Nguyen, 47, and his son Alex Van Le, 32.

On August 4, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office’s Auto Theft Unit received information about a possible stolen car at 1814 Brea Ridge Trail in Katy, in the Grayson Woods subdivision.

During the investigation, deputies identified additional stolen vehicles at the residence. Detectives subsequently obtained a search warrant for the residence and arrested Neuyen and Le.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has identified six company names as part of their investigation:

A1-Imports.

Auto Source of Houston.

Freeman Auto Sales.

McKenna of Houston LLC.

McKenna Motors LLC.

PR One Sales LLC.

“I applaud the excellent investigative work of our detectives,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a statement. “They have made a major dent in a multimillion-dollar vehicle theft ring that targeted our Fort Bend County citizens.”

Those who have recently purchased vehicles from these men or these businesses are asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit at 281-341-3853 to have the vehicle inspected.