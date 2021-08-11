For the first time since September 2019, 26 Periwinkle families headed to Camp For All in Burton, Texas, for The Periwinkle Foundation ’s newest camp experience, Periwinkle Family Summer Getaway. The camp was exclusively for families with children ages 5-16 that have previously undergone cancer treatment.

“I love being out at Camp with my family and trying all the fun activities. It’s special to see my little brother jumping off the ropes course and smiling, compared to a few years ago when he was in the hospital for weeks. Some of my best memories are at Periwinkle camps with him,” said camper Elizabeth McCullum.

Periwinkle Family Summer Getaway took place from Monday, August 2 – Friday, August 6 and was provided free of charge to families through a partnership with Camp For All. The getaway included private overnight accommodations, meals and fun barrier-free camp activities like climbing a ropes course, horseback riding, fishing and creating arts & crafts projects!

“Throughout Periwinkle’s 38-year history, we have recognized that families managing the effects of having a sick child can benefit from time spent away at camp to try new things, explore challenging activities in ways that work for them and make memories together,” said Doug Suggitt, Executive Director of The Periwinkle Foundation. “We were excited to be able to sponsor the getaway with our partners at Camp For All, so our Periwinkle families could have an opportunity to connect, have fun and be distracted from life’s daily stresses.”

Encompassed by lush landscape and rolling hills, the 206-acre Camp For All site was designed with no barriers for children and adults with special needs or challenging illnesses to experience the thrill of camping and nature, just like their able-bodied peers. All of the programming is “universal,” meaning that the activities can be accomplished regardless of the campers’ challenges, be it mobility, emotional or learning issues. This culture of inclusion is underscored throughout the Camp and is truly built to “level the playing field” for all. Camp For All is the only recreational facility that accommodates the special needs community in this way.

“Camp For All is thrilled to safely welcome Periwinkle campers and their families back after such a tough year. We work hard to provide a barrier-free space where everyone feels welcome and everyone can experience joy as it is so crucial for those with challenging illnesses or special needs,” said Pat Sorrells, President and CEO of Camp For All. “Campers get away from it all and grow in self-confidence. That’s what Camp For All is all about!”