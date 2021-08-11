Every Day Can Now Be ‘The Most Exciting Day Ever’ for Katy Pups

New Dogtopia Dog Daycare, Boarding and Spa Facility to Debut August 23

Dogtopia , the nation’s leading dog daycare, boarding and spa facility, will open its doors for the first time in Katy on August 23. Situated at 1817 S. Mason Rd., Dogtopia of Katy will be welcoming the local community along with all furry family members to check out the new center.

Offering personalized care for Katy pups in a fun, safe and comfortable environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its three key benefits: education, exercise and socialization. To foster complete transparency, pet parents are walked through a detailed facility tour while their furry children are evaluated for Dogtopia’s open-play environment. Dogtopia employs webcam technology in each playroom that allows pet parents to check on their pups from anywhere.

The new location is owned and operated by Shiraj Patel. By working as a small business owner for 12 years, Patel decided to open a Dogtopia center to provide a safe and energetic dog daycare center for the Katy community. With his love for dogs and pets, he is ready to welcome local families and pups to enjoy the new facility and hopes to open another Dogtopia center in Sugar Land as well.

“With Katy residents headed back to work now, Dogtopia is a safe and fun place for their dogs to spend their days,” said Patel. “Their pups will never have to be anxious at home alone anymore. At Dogtopia, they will be loved, socialized, educated and exercised with our team of highly trained canine coaches.”

Dogtopia’s environment allows dogs to feel comfortable, enjoy plenty of playtime and exercise, and the various playrooms offer fun for dogs of similar size and temperament. Each playroom has compressed rubber flooring to ease joints, prevent slipping and promote cleaner, safer play. Dogtopia gives each dog an opportunity to socialize and stay active throughout the day in an environment that is safe and clean, which can ease their separation anxiety and give pet parents peace of mind.

Dogtopia of Katy is currently running a special Founders Offer. This includes three months of unlimited daycare for $79 per week. This is the best deal the center will offer and is available only to a limited number of Founder dogs enrolled. For more information please visit, www.dogtopia.com/katy/founders-offer/ .

Alongside providing quality care in a healthy, safe and fun environment for local pups, Dogtopia launched the Dogtopia Foundation with the noble cause to enable dogs to positively change our world. The Foundation funds programs focused around three worthy causes: Services Dogs for Veterans, Youth Literacy Programs, and Employment Initiatives for Adults with Autism. Dogtopia of Katy’s local effort is to raise $6,000 to sponsor a service dog for a veteran in need. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to this effort. Pet Parents can donate by texting DOGTOPIA435 to 71777 . To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org .