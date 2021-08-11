Fort Bend County COVID-19 Testing Site Opens at Four Corners, Sugar Land

Tuesday at Commissioners Court, Fort Bend County, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant announced the County’s efforts to keep residents safe during the recent resurgence in COVID-related cases. DeMerchant, together with Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Minter, mobilized to offer another convenient COVID-19 testing location for Fort Bend County residents. Precinct 4’s Four Corners Community Center, located at 15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land will conduct COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

“Fort Bend County has always been proactive in its response to the pandemic, and we will continue to keep our finger on the pulse and provide all the resources to ensure our community is well informed and safe.” Stated DeMerchant

The Four Corners Community Center will also continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, making it a convenient one stop shop. The site will conduct COVID-19 testing (appointment required) and vaccinations Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 AM to 6 PM. For COVID 19 testing appointments call (281)633-7795.