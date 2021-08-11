Harmony Public Schools Offers Limited Virtual Learning

Harmony Public Schools will offer a TEA-approved “remote conferencing” option that will allow students a limited ability to attend classes from home if they are sick, have been exposed to COVID-19, or in a COVID-19 high-risk group.

Per TEA requirement, the total amount of time for remote instruction may not exceed more than 20 instructional days for the entire 2021-22 school year. In order to be eligible, students must meet certain criteria .

Harmony Public Schools is also announcing a new update regarding contact tracing and reporting of potential COVID-19 cases on campuses. We will continue to implement the following measures if a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19:

Inform parents if a child or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in their classroom

Conduct contact tracing to determine the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools

Provide transparency to the public by continuing to update HPS’ COVID-19 “case count” dashboard