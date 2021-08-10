ETIAS requirements for Americans who are planning to visit Iceland

Along with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Norway, Iceland is one among the four non-European Union member states of the Schengen zone. The accession negotiations of Iceland were set on hold since 2011 and their membership with the Schengen Area started in 2001.

Travelers who are arriving from the visa-exempt nations to Iceland will require applying for etias Iceland visa waiver. Once this system is launched in 2022, the European Travel Information and Authorization System will soon become a mandatory requirement for entering Iceland.

ETIAS and Entry-Exit system are the two popular legislative tools that can bring about a change to the way you travel inside Europe. However, the aim is to focus mainly on short-term trips.

Tourism in Iceland

The foremost reason behind the massive attraction of tourists towards Iceland is its tourism. If you’ve long been waiting to experience the Arctic climate, this is the numero uno destination to visit. Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik happens to be the most populated place.

You’ll be rather surprised to know that Iceland is home to several National and Saga museums and the oldest parliament. Apart from Reykjavik being one of the most famous hotspots for tourists, few other attractions are the glacier National Parks, the splendid Blue Lagoon, the original Geysir and the breathtaking Gullfoss Waterfall.

The landscape of Iceland is astonishing due to the numerous natural hot springs, glaciers, geysers, lava fields and volcanoes. There is a place called National Park Vatnajokull which is the largest in the country for safeguarding glaciers. The surface of this place is equal to the size of all glaciers combined in the entire Europe.

Who needs ETIAS to visit Iceland?

As and when the new system will be in place, the countries that aren’t included in the European Union (EU) will need to apply for ETIAS before they travel to Iceland. The same is true for the other Schengen zone countries. Those countries that are presently permitted to travel to Europe without a visa will need to carry an ETIAS post 2022.

Now there are more than 60 nations that have to apply for ETIAS for visiting Europe. With the help of this document, they can enter the Schengen Area for business, tourist, transit and medical reasons.

ETIAS Iceland supervises all applicants who wish to enter any of the Schengen countries or Iceland. Once these applicants are approved and scanned, they will receive the permit to enter Schengen zone for a stretch of 90 days.

How may you apply for Iceland ETIAS?

The process of application is simple and cheap. It takes around 10 minutes and the entire process is done online. Once the requirements for ETIAS are met, the application process starts. By answering few personal questions, you’re done!

So, if you’re a nature lover who is eager to visit Iceland, make sure you get your Iceland ETIAS for entering the country hassle-free.

