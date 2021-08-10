Aggravated Robbery Suspects Arrested in Fresno

By George Slaughter

Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for aggravated robbery in the unincorporated Fresno community.

The first two men arrested were the brothers Ramiro Benitez, 27, and Raul Benitez, 21, both of Fresno.

Raul Benitez was charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief. He remains in the Fort Bend County Jail in lieu of a $31,400 combined bond.

Ramiro Benitez was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, but bonds have not been set at this time.

At around 1 p.m. on July 2, Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred in the 4700 block on Teal Bend in Fresno. Deputies were aided in their response by alert witnesses who called 911 to report witnessing a male victim being threatened with a knife as two suspects stole property from the man.

The victim was using lawn care equipment and working along the roadway when he was accosted by the two suspects. They displayed a knife, threatened the man, and stole the lawn care equipment he was using. The suspects were seen loading the stolen equipment into a car before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses continued to relay information to the sheriff’s office as deputies responded, located, and detained the suspects after they were seen meeting with an apparent associate.

During the scene investigation, deputies learned the car used by the two robbery suspects was stolen and loaded with multiple additional power tools thought to be stolen from the area. The robbery duo was identified as the Benitez brothers.

An apparent business associate met by the Benitez brothers after the robbery was also located, detained, and arrested. This man, Charles Edward Miles, 43, of Houston was charged with possession of controlled substance. He remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail with bond set at $1,000.

Deputies said their investigation continues to identify any additional victims and may result in more charges against the Benitez brothers and Miles.

“Thanks to vigilant citizens of Fort Bend County and the quick response of our deputies in the area, the sheriff’s office will be returning property to all those victimized by these subjects,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a statement.