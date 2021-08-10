Collecting Cards Done Right: How To Take Proper Care Of Your Cards

Card collecting can be a costly but profitable hobby. If you snag a treasure trove of cards – or even secure an ultra-rare one, you’re in for major profit in the future. Of course, some collectors never think about selling their cards at all. Regardless of what you want to do with it, it is important that you take proper care of your cards.

Keeping your cards in pristine condition can actually be tough if you don’t know what you are doing. Even a small issue with the card itself can greatly depreciate the value of the card. If you want to make sure that your card collection stays in mind, here are a few tips to try out.

Get Card Sleeves

Card sleeves are something that every card collector should have. It’s the one thing you should buy before even thinking about buying collectible NBA cards for sale too! Card sleeves can protect your cards from almost all types of damage, making them mint perfect no matter what.

Before you buy your card sleeves, make sure that you get one in the right size. These come in all shapes and sizes. The materials vary too. Matte sleeves are the most expensive, but they are the most durable and most beautiful, so it might be worth investing in them.

Remember that card sleeves themselves can get damaged over time, so make sure to constantly check on yours if there are any problems or major issues regarding the card. Ideally, you should always have a deck of sleeves as a backup just in case.

Organize Them First

Once your cards are out of the box or out of their packaging, you must store and organize them as soon as you can. Don’t simply pile them up in a deck and have them stored in a cabinet. Did you know that organizing your cards goes a long way when it comes to keeping them safe? There are actually a few ways to organize your cards.

The best and most efficient way to do so is by getting a binder where you can store them. Binders come with slots where you place your cards for safekeeping. Moreover, binders are usually hard-covered book type storage options for cards, so it keeps your collection safe from any damage from impact.

Another good option would be to buy a storage box for your cards. Not just any box though, make sure to get one that is able to keep the moisture out of the box. This is an important feature as even a hint of humidity can ruin your cards very quickly.

Aside from an efficient way to store your cards, organizing them makes it easier to take the cards out when you need them. Many collectors mistakenly mishandle their cards which results in small damages that become more noticeable over time.

Don’t Let Anyone Else Touch It

This might sound weird, but not everyone will see the value in your collection. If you don’t want people ruining your cards for you, a simple solution would be to keep it out of their hands. If you have kids at home, then store your cards in a place where they can’t reach them easily.

You can still let your kids check your cards but only under your supervision. This might sound selfish or too harsh, but if you really don’t want your cards getting damaged, then you should be the only person who handles it.

Always Take Note Of Humidity

Humidity is a common cause of ruined cards. Even if you take care of your cards well, it’s going to be ruined eventually if you store it in a place where moisture is strong. Ideally, it would be wise to store it in a cool and dry area. If you have the right card sleeves, however, humidity is an easy problem to avoid.

Don’t store them in areas that are too hot; this can damage the print on the cards as well. If you invest in a good storage system and a good selection of card sleeves, room temp and humidity will be lesser problems to worry about.

Your card collection now may be worth thousands in the future. Even if you don’t plan on selling the cards, taking care of them is still highly recommended. These tips can help you keep your cards in perfect condition for years, so when it’s time to sell or pass it on, it will be as if it’s just fresh out of the packaging.