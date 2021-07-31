Harris County Clerk Announces Saturday Events To Provide  Birth Certificates For Back To School Registration

With the start of the school year around the corner, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announced that her office will open on two consecutive Saturdays to provide birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back to school registration.

“These events mark the first time our office opens for extended hours to solely issue birth certificates. I believe that this is a necessary accommodation that will help many families who are unable to take time off during regular office hours,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “The success of this pilot program will determine if we can make this an annual event.”

The “Back to School Birth Certificate” events will take place as follows:

Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at 201 Caroline St. (Downtown Office)

Saturday, August 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6000 Chimney Rock Rd. (Chimney Rock Annex)

“The current pandemic has affected our community in many ways, and obtaining the necessary records to register for school should not be a burden,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “We encourage families to get the records needed to register their children for school before their first day.”

The Harris County Clerk’s office provides a short-form birth certificate that is acceptable for school enrollment. The following are required to apply for a birth certificate:

Must have been born in the State of Texas

You must be the person named on the certificate, the legal representative or immediate family member with appropriate identification (ID).

Have acceptable ID: Valid photo ID, such as U.S. Driver’s License, Federal or State ID card, Military ID, or U.S. Passport For other acceptable ID options, visit: Obtaining a Birth Certificate in Texas (state.tx.us).

A completed birth certificate application, available in our office

Payment of $23.00 (cash or credit card)

On Saturday, August 7, the public is encouraged to park on the streets adjacent to the Civil Courthouse or any metered location near 201 Caroline. The public can pay at the meter or via the ParkMobile application on their phone. On Saturday, August 14, the Chimney Rock Annex has free parking.