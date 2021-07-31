Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division to Host Members Only Benefits

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division will host an informative event, “Members Only Benefits” with John Hudson, Financial Adviser with Dearborn & Creggs and Eileen Westbrook, President of Benefit Concepts Plus. This session, moderated by King Banerjee, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the chamber office.

The Fort Bend Chamber has launched two programs to assist small to medium-sized businesses by contributing employee benefits packages. Benefit Concepts Plus will present a partnership program which allows members to have access to a new association plan for entrepreneurship. Membership to this association provides many insurance benefits that members may not have access to, including 1-800-MD, RX Valet and a discount vision plan with the opportunity to purchase other products (guaranteed issue) on an individual or group basis. Lincoln Financial Group will provide a unique 401(k) administration opportunity. Join us to hear from our expert panelists on how these programs, that may have been cost-prohibitive or high maintenance in the past, are now available to chamber members in an affordable and managed manner that will allow

business owners to focus their efforts on running their operations.

This event is complimentary to attend and individuals can RSVP by clicking here . The Zoom link will be sent for participants joining via that platform the day before the event. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org .

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, King Banerjee, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Sugar Land. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.