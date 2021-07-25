6 Warning Signs Of An Aging Or Damaged Roof

Your home is your castle and when you have problems with your castle it can feel stressful and tiring, especially when it is concerning the roof. Anticipating and looking out for problems is always a good thing to do, as preventing a small problem from becoming even larger is better than fixing a problem that has been left to mother nature. Keeping a lookout for aging and damaged roofs will save you both time and hassle in the long run. Knowing what to look for and knowing what to watch is essential, so where should you start? What should you be keeping an eye out for, where and when

Animals Living In Your Roof space

Looking out for animal feces and droppings, fur, and any visible nests are all signs that you have animals living in your roofing. From squirrels to rats and birds, they all love living on roofs and within roof spaces and attics, so keep an eye out for any telltale signs as unfortunately, they all cause problems. If you see a suspicious area that you think may be housing animals or pests monitor what is happening and if you see any activity contact a roofer or pest as soon as you can. Failing to take swift action or to remedy any problems could end up costing you more than it would have done should you originally have sorted and solved the problem.

Trickling Water Coming into Your Home

If you have water coming into your home, or if you have signs of water damage on the ceiling or walls of your home, then this could be a sign of an aging or damaged roof. Water damage can come across all of a sudden, or it can come about overnight. So, you must regularly monitor your walls and ceilings for signs of dampness and water ingress. Sometimes water damage is difficult to spot, but it is possible to smell. Damp smelling areas and places within corners of rooms can be a sure giveaway that water has gotten into your home recently, or at some point in the past.

The Roof Appears to Be Sagging

If your roof looks like it is sagging, perhaps even bowing in the middle, then you will want to get issues rectified as quickly as possible. Sagging roofs can be dangerous and will need to be fixed by a professional roofing company. When it comes to finding a Maryland roofing company, you need to go with a name you can trust, and you have to go with a specialist company. Using a handyman, or using a building contractor, is not the right way to go. You need to use a specialist with hands-on experience.

You are Seeing Missing Roof Shingles

If you are looking up at your roof one day, and you see that you are missing roof shingles, this could be a warning that your roof is aging and in need of urgent repair. Missing shingles can cause water ingress and can subsequently damage other shingles which may be close to the area affected, which subsequently can end up costing you even more money.

You are Seeing Exposed Areas and Daylight Too

If you are seeing the daylight breakthrough within your roof, then you most certainly know that you have got issues. These issues will need fixing and resolving quickly. When you see daylight you realize that you are then exposed to the elements, and while this may not be so bad in the summer months, it will certainly be dreadful in the cold, wet, winter months. If you are not sure if you have exposed areas within your roof, perhaps you cannot get into the attic or roof space, then the only way to verify problems would be with a physical inspection up a ladder.

Damp or Mold is Becoming Visible on Walls

Mold is the last visible sign you will see that you have a damaged or aging roof, and it is one that should never be ignored. Black mold is particularly damaging to your health and should be rectified as soon as possible. If you see black mold, or you see mold spores, you need to get help to repair and fix your roof as soon as possible.

A damaged or aging roof will end up costing you a lot of money, especially if you have leaks and water ingress. It is much easier, quicker, and cost-effective to rectify and fix small issues with your home’s roof than it is to just leave them and hope for the best.