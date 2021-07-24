5 Things You Must Ask Your Interviewer In A Virtual Job Interview

The pandemic has changed how businesses operate as well as onboard employees. The recruitment process has become entirely virtual to comply with the social distancing norms laid out by the government. Thankfully, it has proven to be a blessing in disguise.

Virtual interviews prevent the interviewer and interviewee from spending money on traveling to a particular location. This saves a lot of time and money for both the business and the candidate. This also means a candidate can give multiple interviews in a day.

If you have a virtual interview coming, it’s best to be prepared in advance to ensure you make a good impact. But a virtual job interview requires you to ask questions in return to the interviewer to have a greater understanding of what exactly the job entails.

Here are X key questions to ask your interviewer that show you are smart and well-prepared:

What are the chances of the office space reopening?

This is the most important question to ask at this point in time. Since most businesses are operating remotely, they have discovered the many benefits of it and want to keep functioning the same way in the post-pandemic future as well.

This means you will be always working from home. If the company you are interviewing for plans to reopen the offices in the near future, you may want to understand the probability of when that would be.

What would my day-to-day responsibilities be if I got the job?

Knowing what is expected of you on a daily basis helps you get better clarity about a role. This also helps you understand how many of those expected responsibilities you can confidently take up and what are parts that you may need to learn.

A very crucial thing to remember when posing this question is to never assume that you have gotten the job. Always mention the “if” because otherwise you run the risk of looking over-confident about getting the job.

What are the most important aspects of succeeding in this role?

This is a very insightful question that will immediately score you more points in the interview. This question shows that you are eager to contribute to the company’s success and work towards achieving it.

The answer to this question will help you gauge which are the areas that will require the most attention. It also tells you how your performance should be during the first few months of employment.

Would I be offered learning opportunities to better adjust to my position?

The onboarding process of a company is designed to acquire the new recruits to the company culture and make them aware of their exact roles within the organization. Since you will be working remotely, you may want to get a better idea about it.

Additionally, It is important that you be offered relevant training to get you to perform better in your role and you must enquire about the same during the interview. Most companies provide online learning opportunities through a platform like an LMS.

How would you describe the company’s work culture?

This question is extremely valuable as it will help you understand how happy you will be working with the company. A company’s culture and its values reflect how its employees are treated by the management.

If the company values employee growth and well-being, provide autonomy, values employee opinion, and gives them constructive feedback on their performance, it is a sign of a positive and healthy work culture that will ensure you feel happy in your job.

Conclusion:

Use these above ideas to create the perfect impression on your interviewer and end it by thanking them for their time.