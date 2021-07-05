Hulu’s 6 Most Powerful Secrets for Streamers

One of the three main Disney streaming platforms in the US, and the exclusive home to FX programming, Hulu is loved for its high quality TV shows.

Of course, most of us are aware that it is a geo-restricted service like its competitors, Netflix and Disney Plus, due to which users outside the US have to access Hulu with a VPN. However, there are many powerful Hulu secrets — that can enhance the streaming experience — which the average streamer isn’t aware of.

Let’s get straight to them:

1. Browse by Network

Has it ever happened to you that you just watched a show and Hulu starts suggesting similar shows?

Well, just because I watched Castle Rock for example, it does not mean that I’m going to search for another suspense thriller. But the algorithm doesn’t know that I may be looking for something comic or sad depending on my mood, or just for a change of taste.

So, it can get annoying when Hulu suggests similar shows all the time, and it happens with almost everyone. To get rid of this, you can go to the search option and select ‘by Network’, and you will get access to a large variety of content titles to choose from.

2. Turn Your Phone Into a Remote

Finding the remote is the worst part of having a smart TV. In my family, we spent days trying to see where the small rod of Roku slipped between the cushions. Fortunately, if you have AirPlay or a Chromecast, you can easily resolve this problem.

You only need to make sure that your streaming device and your phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi. Once you have downloaded the Hulu app, you can easily stream and control anything through your phone without worrying about the TV remote going missing again.

Turn on the Dark Mode

Are you aware of Hulu’s Dark Mode? Well, it does have one! If you are one of those people who love to enjoy the dark mode interface on your iPhone, twitter, etc., you will love Hulu’s Dark mode.

You can go to the settings menu and turn on this mode to enhance the whole feel of the interface. You will surely enjoy streaming the best shows on Hulu with the Dark Mode experience.

4. Consider the Bundle

Along with Hulu, you can get both Disney Plus and ESPN if you Get the Disney Plus bundle. Not only that, this bundle will help you to enjoy live sports action as well (via ESPN).

The best thing about this bundle is that it allows you to save money while increasing your entertainment options. If you try subscribing to these three platforms individually, the amount would be more than $20. However, the bundle costs $13.99 only.

5. Pause Your Subscription When You’re Out of Town

If you are a frequent traveler and have a Hulu subscription, you would be well aware that Hulu does not work outside the USA. If you are out of the country for almost a month or more, you will still be charged for your subscription, even though you are not using it.

The good news is, you can save your precious dollars from going to waste in such instances by pausing your subscription.

Yes! You can do that. Simply go to your account page and click on ‘Your Subscription’. From here, you can pause your subscription, and you will not be billed for the time you have not streamed.

6. Download Shows to Watch Offline

Being disconnected from the internet can be awful, especially if you’re someone who loves online streaming. Well, you can save yourself from such a horrible time because Hulu allows downloading shows to its ad-free service subscribers.

If you have subscribed to the ad-free package, you can easily download up to 25 movies and enjoy streaming even if you are not connected to the internet.

Having read this blog should help enhance your Hulu streaming experience immensely. Let us know which one of the 6 secrets you tried out and how they worked out for you.

Happy streaming!