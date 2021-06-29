Libraries Present Program On Phone & Internet Scams

The Internet can be a fun and exciting place to explore, but it can also present dangers such as fraud, viruses, and identity theft. Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special program, “Don’t Get Scammed,” on Tuesday, July 13, beginning at 1:00 pm. This program will be live-streamed via Webex; it will NOT be in person.

The Internet can be a source of information and entertainment, but users should be aware of possible dangers and be vigilant for online predators. In this program, Monty Patch will talk about ways to recognize and avoid common Internet and phone scams.

Patch will explain how to recognize cyber-criminal activity such as computer viruses, malicious software, and phishing. He will also talk about phone scams, robocalls, and the ways that criminals try to trick unsuspecting victims.

Get tips on ways to protect one’s identity and accounts with prevention strategies and internet-security measures. Hear about resources that victims can use to report cybercrimes and obtain help.

Monty Patch is a longtime lecturer for AARP, City of Houston Seniors, and other organizations.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required for the program so that a link to the Webex session can be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.