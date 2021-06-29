Libraries Host Online Activities For Young Adults, Teens In July

This summer, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer fun, online programs specifically designed for high school-age teens in grades 9 through 12.

The programs will be either live-streamed via Webex or pre-recorded videos. Registration is required for the live-streamed programs only. An email with the link for the Webex meeting will be sent to all who register on FBCL’s online virtual calendar.

To register for a live-streamed program or to view the how-to videos, go to the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on the “Classes and Events” tab, select “Virtual Programs,” and find the virtual program on the dates listed.

Young Adult Advisory Councils

“YA Advisory Council” – Tuesday, July 13, 4:00-4:40 pm; Wednesday, July 21, 4:00-5:00 pm; or Wednesday, July 28, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the designated time. Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by expressing ideas, organizing upcoming activities, and suggesting new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Registration is required.

Young Adult Book Clubs

Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club— Thursday, July 8, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. The book to be discussed is Aliens: Dust to Dust, created by Gabriel Hardman. This title is available in print call the Sienna Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies. Registration is required.

“YA Book Club”– Wednesday, July 14, 4:00-5:00 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the designated time. This month, readers will discuss Patron Saints of Nothing, a novel written by Randy Ribay. This book selection is available on OverDrive and in print; call George Memorial Library to check availability of additional print copies. Registration is required.

Book Talk: Marvel Entertainment Audiobooks — Thursday, July 15(pre-recorded video).

In FBCL’s Book Talk series, library staff give a synopsis of featured books and share their thoughts on it. In this episode, hear about audiobook selections from Marvel Entertainment. These titles are available digitally on Hoopla. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club— Saturday, July 17, 11:00 am-12:00 noon.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. The book to be discussed is Crisis on Infinite Earths, created by Marv Wolfman. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of additional print copies. Registration is required.

“YA Book Club”– Wednesday, July 28, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. This month, readers will discuss The Wrath and the Dawn, written by Renée Ahdieh. This title is available in print and on OverDrive; call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies Registration is required.

Young Adult Crafts

“YA: Book Letters”– Thursday, July 15 (pre-recorded video)

Learn how to create colorful wall decorations by covering wooden letters with a favorite book cover. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

Young Adult Online Gaming

“YA Game Hour: Pokémon Trivia Challenge” – Thursday, July 22, 2:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the designated time. Teens aged 13 and up who enjoy the challenge and excitement of a trivia competition are invited to join in this virtual event, putting their knowledge of Pokémon to the test. Registration is required.

The activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the live Webex sessions only; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).