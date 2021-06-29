Library Presents Tips For Senior Citizens On Wills, Trusts, And Probate

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special online program, “The Truth About Wills, Trusts, and Probate” – a program in the Senior Series for older adults and their family members — on Friday, July 16, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.
This program will be a virtual session presented via Webex; it will NOT be in person. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Webex meeting, and they may join the discussion from the comfort of home.
Liz McNeel, a senior real-estate specialist and certified senior-housing professional, will lead a panel of experts who will talk about the importance of estate-planning. Learn about the differences between trusts and wills, how probate works, and how these can impact the parties involved.
The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the programs. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).