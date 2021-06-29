Library Presents Tips For Senior Citizens On Wills, Trusts, And Probate

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special online program, “The Truth About Wills, Trusts, and Probate” – a program in the Senior Series for older adults and their family members — on Friday, July 16, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.

This program will be a virtual session presented via Webex; it will NOT be in person. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Webex meeting, and they may join the discussion from the comfort of home.

Liz McNeel, a senior real-estate specialist and certified senior-housing professional, will lead a panel of experts who will talk about the importance of estate-planning. Learn about the differences between trusts and wills, how probate works, and how these can impact the parties involved.