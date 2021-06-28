Best online video games you can play with your kids

Amid lockdown in pandemic it has become very difficult to engage kids in activities. The demand for games which are educational, teach some lessons while playing and keep children busy and entertained is high these days. It is also equally important that they are safe and secure to play and so not initiate any integrity issues.

While searching online we come across various games which are free to install or play on the internet. It is necessary to know that not all free games are good and provide safety for children.

Thus, before allowing them to play games online make sure that the website is safe to use, it allows parental control and blocks advertisements which provoke them to move to other websites just by a click.

Online games are best options when a family night out is not possible or spending time in an outside location is not being worked out.

Ludo: At present times we all have individual smartphones with us. It is the most popular and downloaded game. It is safe to play and provides a complete family experience. It also teaches strategy to children, adults and whosoever plays it. Suhana who is looking for the best fish finder under 500 shares that she and her family plays at least one game together before going to bed. It helps them to spend quality time and have fun while playing it.

At present times we all have individual smartphones with us. It is the most popular and downloaded game. It is safe to play and provides a complete family experience. It also teaches strategy to children, adults and whosoever plays it. Suhana who is looking for the best fish finder under 500 shares that she and her family plays at least one game together before going to bed. It helps them to spend quality time and have fun while playing it. Monopoly: It is one of the popular board games which can be played online also now. All the required instructions are mentioned on the app and site so that if anyone is new to the game can play it with ease. It helps kids and adults to know and share about buying and selling of properties, take turn key decisions and make them educate about money dealings. It helps them to negotiate, understand the importance of cash in hand money management.

It is one of the popular board games which can be played online also now. All the required instructions are mentioned on the app and site so that if anyone is new to the game can play it with ease. It helps kids and adults to know and share about buying and selling of properties, take turn key decisions and make them educate about money dealings. It helps them to negotiate, understand the importance of cash in hand money management. UNO: This game helps parents and kids to form closer bonding in their relationship. It is a complete family entertainer. It helps in improving strategic thinking and fun interaction between different members of the family. It helps to brush up basic mathematics skills like counting. Roshan, who sells the best trimmer for balls, says that he can spend hours playing this game with his son. The visual discrimination is also experienced by children and they get aware about life skills too. It enhances memory and motor skills.

This game helps parents and kids to form closer bonding in their relationship. It is a complete family entertainer. It helps in improving strategic thinking and fun interaction between different members of the family. It helps to brush up basic mathematics skills like counting. Roshan, who sells the best trimmer for balls, says that he can spend hours playing this game with his son. The visual discrimination is also experienced by children and they get aware about life skills too. It enhances memory and motor skills. Jeopardy: It is an ultimate option to ensure kids’ engagement in games. It helps to build kids’ vocabulary and test the adults’ vocabulary. Learning new words and understanding their meanings, bringing them to use in daily speaking is a way to enhance language skills.

It is an ultimate option to ensure kids’ engagement in games. It helps to build kids’ vocabulary and test the adults’ vocabulary. Learning new words and understanding their meanings, bringing them to use in daily speaking is a way to enhance language skills. Wheel of fortune: This game has different variants and is available on both platforms – online and mobile app. It helps to know more about family. The game helps to strengthen the relations as it allows us to spend longer hours together while playing.

This game has different variants and is available on both platforms – online and mobile app. It helps to know more about family. The game helps to strengthen the relations as it allows us to spend longer hours together while playing. Who wants to be a millionaire? : This game is one of the exciting ones as it has questions to answer. Arrange a setup and ask kids to act as host for the game. They will invite each family member on the hot seat one by one and ask the questions from them. Families can add more fun and creative elements to it by playing teasers in between enacted by them. Kanika, who is in search for best flushing toilets for her new home, says that she felt like a celebrity while playing this game with her kids.

This game is one of the exciting ones as it has questions to answer. Arrange a setup and ask kids to act as host for the game. They will invite each family member on the hot seat one by one and ask the questions from them. Families can add more fun and creative elements to it by playing teasers in between enacted by them. Kanika, who is in search for best flushing toilets for her new home, says that she felt like a celebrity while playing this game with her kids. Pictionary: The late weekend night can be spent by playing this game. It increased conversations between children and their parents. Each member is in a race to guess what others are drawing. This game is more suitable for children in the age group of 5- 7 years but it can be played by all.

The late weekend night can be spent by playing this game. It increased conversations between children and their parents. Each member is in a race to guess what others are drawing. This game is more suitable for children in the age group of 5- 7 years but it can be played by all. Apples to Apples Jr.: A fun way to learn about nouns and adjectives. It enhances creativity and makes a child more versed with the language. Some inputs can be added by parents to make it a more enriching playing time experience. It is a highly engaging game which works on convincing power and improves argumentation skills. Shikha, who attends online poetry class , likes to play this game with her younger sister. She says that she herself has become more versed with nouns usage.

A fun way to learn about nouns and adjectives. It enhances creativity and makes a child more versed with the language. Some inputs can be added by parents to make it a more enriching playing time experience. It is a highly engaging game which works on convincing power and improves argumentation skills. Shikha, who attends , likes to play this game with her younger sister. She says that she herself has become more versed with nouns usage. Buzzword Jr: Another useful game in the bucket which helps parents to improve the language skills of their child. There will be clue cards and the child has to guess the buzz word. This game also explains the importance of teamwork and the value of companionship.

Another useful game in the bucket which helps parents to improve the language skills of their child. There will be clue cards and the child has to guess the buzz word. This game also explains the importance of teamwork and the value of companionship. Card games: There are many online card games available which can be played between any age group. These games help to involve all members of the family. Games like Spades, Spoons, Egyptian War, and Crazy Eights are classic card games that the whole family will love.

These games are classic games which were earlier popular as a board game but now can be played on online sites. Playing games is just a reason to spend more time with kids. In today’s busy schedules parents and children really need to look forward to spending quality time with each other.

When individuals share feelings they become more strong and clearer in their thoughts. It will help parents to find the problems in their children’s lives and sort them out. It also acts as a stress buster for parents from various situations they are facing in their professional lives. This pandemic has given new hope to everyone to cherish relations and understand the value of time to them.

Online games contribute to cognitive learning, improve motor skills, teach about various subjects, help in time management and increase the speed of calculation. These games also have simulations which help to relate with real life situations and develop strategic thinking and modified attitude.

The best part is all age groups can play these games for hours without getting bored even for a single minute.