When we email or text a friend, we barely think about the quality of writing and pay attention to the contents. Likewise, when we talk to friends or participate in informal discussions, our pronunciation or articulation does not matter.

But when it comes to writing a research paper, an essay, assignment, or something other academic, we have to focus on grammar, spelling mistakes, punctuation, or sentence structure. We try to make a good impression on readers and try to deliver a concise and clear piece. Academic writing is not like informal writing. It follows some strict writing rules.

Most students at their college level get worried about their academic papers, including assignments, thesis, etc., and tend to search for online academic writing services to get help. Here in this article, we will narrate some useful tips to improve your academic writing skills.

10 Tips to Improve Your Academic Writing Skills

1- Find a Good Place

First of all, you have to select a quiet place to write your paper. Try to find an appropriate location that cannot distract your attention. Try to turn off all items that may divert your focus, like turn off your TV or mobile phone. Writing all depends on thinking, and each idea relates to the previous one. You will be able to think when your focus is just on your target.

2- Find Out What You Want To Say

To write dedicated words on the page, you must have clear thinking in your mind. First of all, judge what you want to say, and then how. Try to shape it into parts, like this article. Keeping the overall message separate and dealing with them individually is an active approach.

3- Use Easy Language

Try to use clear and easy language for your writing. However, it should be concise as well. You may lose the reader’s attention in the first paragraph or even lines if you use complicated wording. However, if it is easy to understand, he will remain engaged and prefer to go through all content.

4- Write Conversationally

The conversational writing style is most liked and considered more compelling. Either you will write a court piece, medical finding, or a machine description, try to use conversation style. Writing a difficult thing in an easy style grants that the writer understands the topic well.

5- Know Your Audience

While writing, you should keep in mind your readers. For example, if you are going to write a research paper for your university, your teacher will understand it at first glance. You don’t have to explain everything in long.

6- Don’t Be Deceptive

If you don’t understand anything, you should clearly say it to your teacher. Don’t try to explain it using the deceptive dress. A teacher knows very well when students try to bluff their writing. If you do not know anything, it is ok, but it is not ok to be dishonest about it.

7- Focus on Your Vocabulary

One of the things that help you have many words is that you can express meaning in just a few selected words. Try to use short phrases to say the long sentence. Professors like shorter and compelling words than others.

8- Use Active Voice

Don’t use too many passive voice sentences in your writing. A sentence in active voice is easier and more readable than passive voice.

9- Use Appropriate Punctuation Marks

Punctuation is the power of a writing piece. It utters, separates, and clarifies the meaning of a sentence or sentence. For example, if you are going to say two complementary phrases in a sentence, you can separate them using a semicolon.

If there is some explanatory information, you can use two brackets. And if you are going to mention different things of the same category, you can use a comma to separate them. These symbols make a flow of a writing paper. It would help if you also kept in mind right punctuation is one of the essential things in academic writing (formal writing). It is from the basic rules of grammar.

10- Avoid Repetition.

You should not repeat your sentences. Repetition irritates the reader. If you have already written a meaningful sentence, don’t try to say it again in a different style. Just focus on writing clear and unique sentences. Moreover, sentence repetition will also point out your lack of research.

Conclusion

We know that writing an academic paper in a persuasive and engaging style is not very easy. But the above-given ten tips will help you a lot. Conclusively, you have to pick a good topic, conduct good and deep research, and write a compelling piece. The main purpose is that your paper should be readable and understandable by your readers.