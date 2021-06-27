Top Ways to Increase the Functionality of Your Brain

We have all had those days when we wondered if our mental faculties were deteriorating even at a young age. Having trouble with memory, focus, and concentration is becoming increasingly common as our brains feel overworked and stressed while we find ourselves lacking the ability to manage our mental health. Here are some simple ways to drastically improve your mental health.

Adequate Nutrition

Now for some of you, food might be all about taste and exploring different cuisines. For some, it is just something you do in your routine. For others, you don’t give a lot of conscious thought to what you eat.

Your brain functions are probably among the list of things you think of that are affected by food. It turns out “you are what you eat” certainly holds when it comes to your brain – just like any complex and high functioning machine, your mind needs adequate premium fuel to function properly. You won’t fill up your car’s gas tank with low-grade fuel and expect it to run smoothly for long distances, will you? Your brain requires a wide variety of nutrients from different food groups that come from a balanced diet. Vegetables and fruits are rich in antioxidants, vitamins A and C; these help prevent brain damage and oxidative stress. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for optimal brain functioning and can be found in fish like sardines or salmon, and nuts like walnuts. Water is crucial for your brain since three-fourths of your brain’s weight is essentially water. Dehydration can cause anything from slight to severe brain damage. In addition to drinking water, your body can also meet its water requirements through goods like lettuce, cucumbers, watermelon, and pineapples.

Good Sleep

You might have heard the phrase that if you sleep for 8 hours a day, you will have wasted a third of your life. It couldn’t be more untrue. While sleeping may appear like a drain on your potential, taking up so many hours to do so much else, sleep is essential for you to maintain your health and productivity throughout the day.

You probably already know how foggy your brain gets when you don’t get enough sleep. You have trouble processing information and are generally slow in all your mental faculties. That’s because adequate sleep allows your neurons to rest so they can improve focus, concentration, and information processing. There is a lot of literature by various experts, including those from Your Inception, that lists sleep as one of the primary contributing factors to boosting brainpower. Not sleeping enough is like having your computer on for days on end – eventually, it won’t work without a reboot. Sleep always helps you retain memories and process new information that you collect during the day. When you’re catching z’s, your brain is fairly active, creating and maintaining neural pathways allowing you to learn from your experiences, retain memories, and even flush out toxins from your body.

Generally, the number of hours an average human needs to sleep falls anywhere between seven to nine hours. The exact number will be different for you and is something you would have to identify. And if you have trouble falling asleep, maintaining a calming sleep routine – steps you do preparing your mind and body for sleep – can be very effective.

Brain Training

When you want to work on your motor skills and to improve your overall physical fitness, you work out using a series of different exercises. Similarly, your cognitive skills and mental health needs their version of a workout. That’s where brain training comes in. They are various activities that work on various capabilities of your mind, such as learning, thinking, reading, and retention. Hence, brain training can help your focus, concentration, memory, and cognition in general.

There are so many ways that you can squeeze a good mental workout into your day. One of the most highly recommended and fun brain workouts is learning a new skill that allows your brain to create and keep new neural pathways and connections. When you try a new activity, you fire specific neurons and new paths and connections are created. As you keep practicing for that activity, these neural connections get stronger gradually and you get better at doing that activity. This is essentially how anyone learns new things. As you learn more and more activities like playing an instrument or how to paint or any number of hobbies, your brain grows stronger and can avoid the onset of issues like Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

A quick search online would show you a list of overwhelmingly complicated things to do for mental fitness. While a lot of those don’t hold water, mental healthcare can be surprisingly simple, like eating right or sleeping well.