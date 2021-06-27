Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Awards Deserving Texas Students with More than $12 Million in Educational Scholarships

Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced 633 students who received one of the organization’s educational scholarships. These scholarships are a portion of the Rodeo’s annual educational commitment of nearly $21.7 million and are awarded to students across the state of Texas.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors who believe in our mission of supporting Texas youth, these scholarships will help these deserving students as they work towards their educational goals,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Nearly half of these scholarship recipients will be the first in their family to attend college, and we are incredibly proud of them and their accomplishments.”

These 633 recipients represent the majority of the Rodeo’s scholarship programs, including Area Go Texan, Exhibitor, Hildebrand Family, Houston Area, Military, School Art, Texas 4-H and Texas FFA. Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree, for a total scholarship commitment of more than $12 million.

Of the scholarship recipients, 71% are female and 29% are male. These scholars will be attending 49 different Texas colleges and universities, majoring in 129 different fields of study. The top five universities these students will attend are The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, the University of Houston, Texas Tech University, and Texas State University. The top fields of study are biology, nursing, animal science, psychology and computer science.

Despite the Rodeo’s early 2020 closure and 2021 cancellation, thanks to the generous support of its donors, volunteers and sponsors, the Rodeo is able to uphold its mission of supporting Texas youth and education in 2021, with a total commitment of $21,691,500. Additional information about the Rodeo’s educational commitment can be found here .

2021 RECIPIENTS

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.