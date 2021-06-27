Houston Grand Opera Hosts Renowned Tenor Jonas Kaufmann in One Night Only Concert and Gala Event

International Star Jonas Kaufmann Takes the Stage in Texas for the First Time Ever on October 6

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is proud to announce An Evening with Jonas Kaufmann, a special, one-night event with international tenor Jonas Kaufmann on October 6, 2021, at the Wortham Theater Center. Kaufmann’s highly anticipated HGO debut, and first-ever Houston performance, is the chance of a lifetime for opera lovers.

Hailed as “the world’s greatest tenor” by The Telegraph, Jonas Kaufmann is known for his voice which excels in a large variety of repertoire and has received much recognition for his performance of French, German, and Italian roles. Standout roles include Don Carlo, Otello, Alvaro, Des Grieux, Cavaradossi, Andrea Chénier, Turiddu, Canio, Don José, Werther, Florestan, Lohengrin, Siegmund and Parsifal. The acclaimed artist is in high demand for his solo recitals and concerts.

The concert in the Brown Theater will feature a broad selection of arias and excerpts from the heroic tenor repertoire, including a generous sampling of the Wagnerian roles for which he has become famous. HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers conducts the HGO Orchestra during this extraordinary evening.

Following the concert, an intimate and elegant dinner will take place at the newly renovated Four Seasons Houston. Table underwriter packages range from $10,000 to $50,000; while individual tickets for the concert and dinner range from $1,000 to $5,000. HGO Board Member Louise G. Chapman is the Presenting Underwriter of the evening.

“Not only are we thrilled about the opportunity to host one of most versatile tenors in the world, but this will also be an evening of celebration as we return to live performances at the Wortham,” says Patrick Summers, HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers. “The arts community has been impacted immensely the past year, and we are so honored to open our 2021-22 season with such an incredibly celebrated artist.”

Concert Gala Dinner packages are currently available for purchase and include premium concert tickets and a post-performance seated dinner with Jonas Kaufmann. Individual concert-only tickets will be available later this summer.

For more information on the concert and gala, please visit HGO.org/Jonas.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (70 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multiyear ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.